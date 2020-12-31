The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 31 through Jan. 7

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Loving Vincent," "Museum Town," "Rare Exports," "Louis Van Beethooven," "The Weasels' Tale," "The Changin' Times of Ike White," "Survival Skills," "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan," "Born to Be," "Someone Somewhere," "Zappa." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Jan. 11
Album Club, 7 p.m., online. The Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts and popular music studies program will host a remote version of Album Club to discuss Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumours.” Album Club, which is free and open to all, functions like an informal book club, where participants join together to listen to and discuss classic albums. The program is hosted by OSU director of popular music and performing arts Bob Santelli. “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac’s 11th studio album, was released in February 1977. An instant commercial success, the album sold more than 10 million copies worldwide within a month of its release. It won Album of the Year at the 1978 Grammy Awards, and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. Registration for the meeting is required. To receive a link to participate, go to https://beav.es/ov8.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
On view
"POV/botaniques," https://www.linnbenton.edu/student-life/arts-and-performance/galleries/digital-exhibitions.php. Features four perspectives on plant photography, by Phil Coleman, Stephanie Luke, Bill Laing and Paul Barden. Last day. Information: 541-917-4247 or artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
"Vistas and Vineyards 2020 Juried Show," https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/vistas-and-vineyards-2020-juried-show-virtual-exhibit. Through Jan. 29.
Art by Kellie Murphy, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Monday through Feb. 7. Abstract paintings mostly inspired by events over the past year.