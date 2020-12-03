The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 3 through 10

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Born to Be," "Someone Somewhere," "Zappa." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"Discover the Artist Next Door with Bruce Burris," 4:30 p.m., Zoom. Sponsored by the Disability Equity Center. Several artists will be profiled during an hour-long virtual gallery talk in celebration of disabled artists and their unique visions. Featured artists include Kurt Fisk, who recently exhibited work at the Portland Art Museum; Patrick Hackleman, whose work is currently profiled in an international art magazine, Raw Vision; and Rachel Grant, who recently had her first exhibit. Also: new artwork by Michelle Fromme with the Alien Band Project, “altered album collaborations.” Join the event at https://willametteuniversity.zoom.us/j/98420110565, meeting ID 984 2011 0565.
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “12 Monkeys,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Friday
Ninth Annual South Town Arts Walk, through Sunday, www.southtownartwalk.com. Take a virtual tour of South Corvallis artists' studios, featuring a wide range of handmade artwork. Visit individual artist pages for events, virtual studio tours and special offers/discounts.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Born to Be," "Someone Somewhere," "Zappa," "Mayor," "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan." Through Thursday. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"A Holiday Encore," 7 p.m., YouTube, https://beav.es/oys. The Corvallis-OSU Symphony will present a program of previously performed music, including W.A. Mozart's Coronation Mass in C, K. 317 (conducted in 2016 by Steven Zielke, director of Oregon State University Choral Studies); Pytor Tchaikovksy's Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a (conducted in 2018 by Marlan Carlson, Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra Music Director); Johann Strauss Jr.'s "Auf der Jagd (On the Hunt)," "Im Fluge (In Flight)," "Ohne Sorgen (Without a Care)," "Trisch Tratsch Polka," "Unter Donner und Blitz (Thunder and Lightning)" (conducted in 2018 by Carlson); and Johann Strauss Sr.'s "Radetzsky March" (conducted in 2018 by Carlson). Free of charge.
Tuesday
Corvallis Community Band First Virtual Holiday Concert, online. On Tuesday, the band will post the first of two holiday concerts. It consists of previous holiday performances and small-group renditions of holiday songs. It features versions of "Jingle Bells" by band members, recorded at socially acceptable distances and joyfully compiled in the most sanitary and responsible manner possible. Visit www.c-cband.org to find links to the concert.
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Wednesday
Special Random Review, noon to 1:30 p.m. via webinar. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Authors David James Duncan and Kathleen Dean Moore, and David Grube, local physician, will hold a panel discussion of "One Long River of Song" by Brian Doyle. Free registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Reservations: 541-829-2009.
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “Elf,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Thursday
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “The Mummy,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call for exhibitions: The Arts Center in Corvallis requests artists' submissions for the Corrine Woodman Galleries for May 2021 through April 2022: imaginative new ideas, original approaches and/or excellence in workmanship of a chosen medium. All media welcome, including video. The intimate character of the gallery lends itself to multiple small works or just a few larger works. Installations and experiments work well in this space. Exhibits typically consist of one or two artists showing at the same time. Submission deadline: Tuesday to https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists.
On view
Kimono from the collection of Karen Illman Miller and "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II," a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through December. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
"Vistas and Vineyards 2020 Juried Show," Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Celebrating 31 years of painting outdoors, 35 member artists are displaying 97 works of art painted en plein air. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 15, or by appointment at 541-737-2402 or lsc.services@oregonstate.edu. Physical distancing and face coverings are required.
Art exhibit, Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Featuring the work of colored pencil artist Rachael Oehler and photographer Bill Origer. Show runs through Dec. 24. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, also by appointment. Information: https://bit.ly/2S0S0QE.
"POV/botaniques," Linn-Benton Community College Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Features four perspectives on plant photography, by Phil Coleman, Stephanie Luke, Bill Laing and Paul Barden. Through Dec. 31. Information: 541-917-4247 or artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
"Soap Creek Artisans and Friends," Benton County Historical Society and Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artists include Joe Crocket, Judy Dedek (Moon), Dale Draeger, Sam Hoffman, Vicki Idema, Ann Lahr, Rhonda Fleischman and Dominique Bachelet. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Jan. 9.
“How DO We Heal?,” Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Recent Oregon State University art graduate Amy Gibson curates art about our political divide and later about COVID-19 circumstances of separation and illness. She posed the question "How DO we heal?" without expecting definite answers. The exhibit features “art as exploration, instead of a straightforward answer or illustration.” Show runs Dec. 4 through 26. Viewing noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays by appointment only for those who sign up to follow safe distancing protocol. Information: 541-754-1551.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
