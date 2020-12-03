The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 3 through 10

Thursday

"Discover the Artist Next Door with Bruce Burris," 4:30 p.m., Zoom. Sponsored by the Disability Equity Center. Several artists will be profiled during an hour-long virtual gallery talk in celebration of disabled artists and their unique visions. Featured artists include Kurt Fisk, who recently exhibited work at the Portland Art Museum; Patrick Hackleman, whose work is currently profiled in an international art magazine, Raw Vision; and Rachel Grant, who recently had her first exhibit. Also: new artwork by Michelle Fromme with the Alien Band Project, “altered album collaborations.” Join the event at https://willametteuniversity.zoom.us/j/98420110565, meeting ID 984 2011 0565.