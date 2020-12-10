The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 10 through 17

“How DO We Heal?,” Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Recent Oregon State University art graduate Amy Gibson curates art about our political divide and later about COVID-19 circumstances of separation and illness. She posed the question "How DO we heal?" without expecting definite answers. The exhibit features “art as exploration, instead of a straightforward answer or illustration.” Show runs through Dec. 26. Viewing noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays by appointment only for those who sign up to follow safe distancing protocol. Information: 541-754-1551.