The E arts and entertainment calendar for August 13 to 20

FreeMotion , 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., field north of Willamette Park Community Gardens, Corvallis. A simple format of slightly guided bodily expressive movement to loosen the stuck places inside. Bring a large blanket to lie on and to ensure physical distancing. Donations for the Jackson Street Youth Services accepted. Information: https://bit.ly/30oFDBE .

Fun in the Park “To Go”, 10 a.m. to noon, Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Per Oregon Health Authority Guidelines, Fun in the Park is a drive-thru event. Craft kits, sponsor goodies and fun things to see and enjoy will be handed out. Registration is required by Monday at noon the week of the event. Register online at https://bit.ly/38jES0l. Register only one person per vehicle and indicate the number of children attending. Each child does not need to be registered individually. Free. Information: 541-917-7777 or visit www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events.