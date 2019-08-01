Weekend: 'Unexpected Guest'
• Theater: Just three performances remain of the Albany Civic Theater's production of the Agatha Christie whodunit “The Unexpected Guest." Shauna Kiefiuk directs this tale of murder, lies, family secrets and chilling motives. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. each night. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: albanycivic.org.
Weekend: Mother Earth News Fair
• Event: The Linn County Fairgrounds,3700 Knox Butte Road E. in Albany, is the host for this sustainable lifestyle event, with hands-on workshops and demonstrations on renewable energy, small-scale farming, homesteading, natural health and organic gardening. Cost is $10 for a weekend pass. Information/tickets: https://www.motherearthnewsfair.com/oregon/.
Saturday: Arts in the Park
• Festival: The Midsummer Arts in the Park Festival returns Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monteith Park, 489 Water Ave., NW in Albany. You'll find a collection of hands-on activities, workshops, demonstrations and mini-performances. Also on tap: face painting, dance lessons, improv games, kids with paper hats swinging cardboard swords, more. It's all free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/288575505232203/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Suggestions Only Improv Show, 9:30 p.m. Free.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Poncili Creación, Puerto Rico + Karla Mi Lugo, 6:30 p.m.
Old World Deli — Registration for Willamette Valley Fiddle Contest, 6:30 p.m.
Oregon Jamboree — Matt Stell, Travis Denning and Justin Lee, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Main Street Vendor Fair, all day, 1575 Main St., Sweet Home. Local craft vendors of all kinds. Free. Information: https://www.sweethomecoc.com/events.html.
Mind Matters: Invisible Losses, 9 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Helen Beaman, Older Adult Behavioral Health Specialist/Mental Health Services Coordinator for Linn and Benton County, explores the types of invisible losses, how to cope, heal and grieve from these types of disenfranchised losses. For Seniors 50 and older; refreshments provided. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Space Themed Dance Party, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
The World Famous Bug Chicks, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. The entomologist duo the Bug Chicks will present the amazing world of insects, arachnids and their relatives. Free lunches for children. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/414830692403417/.
Maker Day, 11 a.m. to noon, Philomath City Council Chambers, 980 Applegate St. Build robots, explore circuits, try a craft or tackle other STEAM activities. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/479417452602998/.
Benton County Fair and Rodeo, 11 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Concerts every night, NPRA Rodeo, carnival rides, all girls rodeo 4H Livestock, Funporium, stingray touch tank, strolling performers, food, drink and exhibits. Petty Fever, Tom Petty tribute at 7 p.m.; Queen Nation, tribute to Queen, at 8:30 p.m. Admission: $10 adult; $5 child; $5 senior; children 5 and under free. Information/tickets: https://www.bentoncountyfair.net/p/tickets.
Teen Day: OMSI Planetarium Shows at the Library, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. OMSI brings planetarium shows for teens entering sixth through 12th grade. Two shows, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Materials and snacks provided. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-day-omsi-planetarium-shows-at-the-library/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Maker Day, 2:30 p.m., Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway. Make bristle bots and constellation boxes. Materials provided. Free. Information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/calendar.asp?dp=&sm=&jx=d1p&nMonth=8&nYear=2019&x=3.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
A Universe of Stories: Red Yarn, 3 p.m., Lyons City Park, 449 Fifth St. Songs and puppetry with high-energy, interactive show. Dress code is backward. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/444405359706835/.
Oregon Jamboree Kickoff, 4 to 9 p.m., 18th Avenue, Sweet Home. A night of food and music featuring Justin Lee, Matt Stell and Travis Denning. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/706051849848667/.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
River Rhythms: Sugar Ray, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. California-based rockers with hits including “Fly,” “Every Morning” and “Someday.” Free. Information: www.riverrhythms.org.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Bard in the Quad presents: "Romeo and Juliet," 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. William Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers, set amid the glamour of the Jazz Age and the roaring 20s. Picnics welcome. Admission: $17 adult; $12 senior, student, youth; $5 OSU students. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/bard-quad.
Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Shauna Kiefiuk directs this Christie murder mystery, complete with a tangled web of lies, family secrets and chilling motives. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: albanycivic.org.
Movies at the Mill: “Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House” (1948), 8:30 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman, Lebanon, south end of the Mill. Classics shown on the side of the Scroggins Mill building. Bring a chair, snacks available. Free, donations welcome with all proceeds going to the Scroggins Mill restoration fund. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/movies-at-the-mill-9697.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — The Dead Beats, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Sloth & Turtle + Childspeak, 10 p.m. $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Rainbow in the Clouds: J.K. Rowling Made Me Queer, 10:30 p.m., $3, 21+.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Joe Martines/Joe Jangles, folk singer & songwriter, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Heat Wave: Spoken Word Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Dinna Fash Celtic trio, celtic, 7 p.m. $10.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Noon at the Plaza: Scramble James, circus arts, 12 p.m.
The Lobby, Lebanon — Skybirds, 6 p.m.
MORE
Willamette Valley Fiddle Contest, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Fiddlers compete for over $3,000 in prize money, attracting champion fiddlers from all over the country. Preliminary rounds in the morning, finals at 2 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1556043111196743/
Crafts & Coffee, 1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Explore water colors, pastels, adult coloring, zentangle, paper, fiber crafts or bring your own project to work on. In August, work on collages with altered old books. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Benton County Fair and Rodeo, 11 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Concerts every night, NPRA Rodeo, carnival rides, all girls rodeo 4H Livestock, Funporium, stingray touch tank, strolling performers, food, drink and exhibits. Five Guys Named Moe at 7 p.m.; Taylor Dayne at 8:30 p.m. Admission: $10 adult; $5 child; $5 senior; children 5 and under free. Information/tickets: https://www.bentoncountyfair.net/p/tickets.
Oregon Jamboree, 2 p.m., Sweet Home. Two stages and 25 shows for the weekend. Country music festival with food booths, beer and wine gardens and merchandise vendors. Friday's headliner: Hank Williams Jr. Admission: $160 general three-day; $55 child general three-day. Information/tickets: oregonjamboree.com.
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., corner of highways 228 and 99E, Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/upcoming.htm.
Harrisburg Harvest Festival Truck and Tractor Pull, 5 p.m., 23914 Peoria Road. Horseshoe pits, free kids zone, beer garden, tractor and truck pull vendors and camping. Admission: $10 adults; $5 children 10 and under. Information: https://www.harrisburgharvestfestival.org/attendees.
Movies at Monteith: "Mary Poppins," 5:30 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave., NW, Albany. Bring a blanket and enjoy an outdoor movie on a big screen in the park. Free. Information: https://albanydowntown.com/ada-event/movies-at-monteith/.
Scrapbooking, 6 p.m., Greater Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. Beginners and advanced scrap and card makers are welcome. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/341355013074891/?event_time_id=341355039741555.
Coffee & Music: Newberg Brass, 6 to 8 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 Thornton Lake Drive. The Newberg Brass will be performing American and spiritual music. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/641211863043367/.
Parents’ Night Out: Invention Convention, 6 to 10 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Drop off kids for a night of fun and games. Children ages 3 to 6 will play games, while those 7 to 12 can go for a swim. Counselors, games, activities and a snack. Registration required. Cost: $18 single; $15 multiple registration; $20 day of registration. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/special-events.
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, except July and November, meeting room, First Alternative South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
Summer Sounds Movies: "A Wrinkle in Time," begins at dusk, Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith streets, Harrisburg. Three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother and friend to space in order to find their missing scientist father. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-movies.
Bard in the Quad presents: "Romeo and Juliet," 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. William Shakespeare’s enduring table of star-crossed lovers , set amidst the glamour of the Jazz Age, the roaring 20s. Picnics welcome. Admission: $17 adult; $12 senior, student, youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/bard-quad.
Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Shauna Kiefiuk directs this Christie murder mystery, complete with a tangled web of lies, family secrets and chilling motives. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: albanycivic.org.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
SATURDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Crescent Valley High School Reunion ‘98-01, 7 p.m. $10.
Albany Farmers Market — Dinna Fash, Celtic, 9:30 a.m.
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip Hop Saturdays, 10 p.m. 21+ only
Block 15 Brewing — Peach Punch & Snozzberry Release, 11:30 a.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Gharsh Mellow + Phase IV, 10 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Terry Robb & Gary Burford, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Trevor Tagle + Cody McClellan, 10 p.m. $5.
Growler Cafe — The Band - Shameless, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Barker Gypsies, 7 p.m.
Nectar Creek — National Mead Day Celebration, music, mead making, screenprinting, bee education and contests, 11 a.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Hank Shreve Band, 7 p.m.
Tyee Wine Cellars — Rusty Hinges, 5 p.m. $15-$30
MORE
Brownsville Antique Faire, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road. One-day outdoor show drawing antique dealers, collectors and browsers from across the Willamette Valley. More than 50 vendors. Free. Information: http://historicbrownsville.com/event/antique-faire/.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live Celtic music by Dinna Fash, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Summer Orchestra Classes Concert, 10 to 11 a.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Students will present a concert of string orchestral music as part of Midsummer Arts at Monteith. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/478760162686693/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Confidence Workshop, 9 to 10:15 a.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Class will focus on self love, posture and the art of walking in heels. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/434550964059537/.
Walk in the Garden: Edward C. Allworth Veteran’s Home - Winter Gardens, 9 to 10:30 a.m., 600 N. Fifth St., Lebanon. Leisurely tour and garden talk at the Edward C. Allworth Veteran’s home garden. Free. Information: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/linn/events/walk-garden-edward-c-allworth-veterans-home-harvesting-garlic.
Small Farm Cycling Tour, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110, SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Approximately 11 mile bike ride to local farms and farmers providing the community with local and fresh produce. Free. Information: https://sustainablecorvallis.org/2019/06/edible-garden-tours-2019/.
Corvallis Art Guild Clothesline Sale of Art, 9 a.m., Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Over 30 local artists showcase their talents for a day of art and music. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2356041947790419/.
The Dirty Dash, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Albany MX, 33648 Berry Dr., NE. Mud run obstacle course where a military boot camp meets the inner five-year-old. Cost: $55 for 5K; $20 for Piglet Plunge for 12 and under. Information/registration: https://secure.thedirtydash.com/affiliate/facebook/event/oregon-2019/?fbclid=IwAR317li_QTog1jFnZoTP8T9GbCnFuZOfyXkYldEfyu1RtI2r5-ZSK6OlcKY.
Peach Daze and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Detering Orchards, 30946 Wyatt Drive, Harrisburg. Ripe peaches and local craft fair and vintage market. Picked and U-Pick, canning demonstrations and assortment of peach-flavored goodies. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/318303552429845/.
Mother Earth News Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Sustainable lifestyle event with hands-on workshops and demonstrations on renewable energy, small scale farming, homesteading, natural health and organic gardening. Cost: $10 weekend pass. Information/tickets: https://www.motherearthnewsfair.com/oregon/.
Midsummer Arts in the Park Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monteith Park, 489 Water Ave., NW, Albany. A collection of hands-on activities, workshops, demonstrations and mini-performances. Face painting, dance lessons, improv games, kids with paper hats swinging cardboard swords, more. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/288575505232203/.
Benton County Fair and Rodeo, 11 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Concerts every night, NPRA Rodeo, carnival rides, all girls rodeo 4H Livestock, Funporium, stingray touch tank, strolling performers, food, drink and exhibits. Briana Renea, 7 p.m.; The Gatlin Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Admission: $10 adult; $5 child; $5 senior; children 5 and under free. Information/tickets: https://www.bentoncountyfair.net/p/tickets.
Oregon Jamboree, 2 p.m., Sweet Home. Two stages and 25 shows for the weekend. Country music festival with food booths, beer and wine gardens and merchandise vendors. Saturday's headliner: Chris Young. Admission: $160 general three-day; $55 child general three-day. Information/tickets: oregonjamboree.com.
Auditions for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 1 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Auditions for winter musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, a murderous romp filled with music, laughs and a scene-stealing role for one actor playing all eight of the doomed heirs. Come with 32 bars of a memorized song and sheet music, dress comfortably for group dancing. To schedule audition appointment: https://tinyurl.com/Murdersignups. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/415923049257435/?event_time_id=415923059257434.
Critters in Clay, 1 to 3 p.m., William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Rd., Monroe. Local potters, Sandy Houtman and Anthony Gordon will guide participants in turning a favorite refuge animal into a clay friend. Class size limited, K-12 have priority. Free. Information/RSVP: isabel_justiniano@fws.gov or call 541-757-7236.
Teen Movie: "The 5th Wave," 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teens grades 6th through 12th are invited to share a movie and snacks. Free. Information: www.cbcpubliclibrary.net.
Harrisburg Harvest Festival Truck and Tractor Pull, 2 p.m., 23914 Peoria Rd. Horseshoe pits, free kids zone, beer garden, tractor and truck pull vendors and camping. Admission: $10 adults; $5 children 10 and under. Information: https://www.harrisburgharvestfestival.org/attendees.
Invasive Species Cook-Off Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Tyee Wine Cellars, 26335 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Catered buffet, live music, kids games, cook-off and beverage contest. Cost: $30 adults; $25 students; $15 kids 9-13; children under 9 free. Information/tickets: https://appliedeco.org/invasive-species/invasive-species-cook-off/.
Tanks Reunion Concert, 6:30 p.m., Vibe Control Studios, 710 NW Third St., Corvallis. The original Tanks crew, including Rob Smith, will perform together for one night only. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1143915175793194/.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Shauna Kiefiuk directs this Christie murder mystery, complete with a tangled web of lies, family secrets and chilling motives. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: albanycivic.org.
Bard in the Quad presents: "Romeo and Juliet," 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. William Shakespeare’s enduring table of star-crossed lovers , set amidst the glamour of the Jazz Age, the roaring 20s. Picnics welcome. Admission: $17 adult; $12 senior, student, youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/bard-quad.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewing — Yoga & Beer, 10:15 a.m., $15 Yoga & Beer; $10 Yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Mother Earth News Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Sustainable lifestyle event with hands-on workshops and demonstrations on renewable energy, small scale farming, homesteading, natural health and organic gardening. Cost: $10 weekend pass. Information/tickets: https://www.motherearthnewsfair.com/oregon/.
Peach Daze and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Detering Orchards, 30946 Wyatt Drive, Harrisburg. Ripe peaches and local craft fair and vintage market. Picked and U-Pick, canning demonstrations and assortment of peach-flavored goodies. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/318303552429845/.
Fun with Fish, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Snag Boat Bend on the Willamette River south of Peoria, Join Ray Temple and Brian Bangs on the banks of a natural backwater slough and learn about riverine processes that create and modify floodplain habitats, the fish that use the habitats, interactions between native and non-game fish and introduced warm water game fish. Free. Information: fwvnwrc.outreach@gmail.com.
Auditions for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 1 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Auditions for winter musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, a murderous romp filled with music, laughs and a scene-stealing role for one actor playing all eight of the doomed heirs. Come with 32 bars of a memorized song and sheet music, dress comfortably for group dancing. To schedule audition appointment: https://tinyurl.com/Murdersignups. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/415923049257435/?event_time_id=415923059257434.
Oregon Jamboree, 2 p.m., Sweet Home. Two stages and 25 shows for the weekend. Country music festival with food booths, beer and wine gardens and merchandise vendors. Sunday's headliner: The Brothers Osborne. Admission: $160 general three-day; $55 child general three-day. Information/tickets: oregonjamboree.com.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Cindy Kallet & Grey Larsen in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen will perform contemporary and traditional songs and tunes comprised of Irish music, Scandinavian fiddle duets and old-time fiddle and guitar tunes from southern Indiana. Admission: $20 advanced; $16 general. Information/tickets: https://greylarsen.bpt.me/.
Bard in the Quad presents: "Romeo and Juliet," 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. William Shakespeare’s enduring table of star-crossed lovers, set amid the glamour of the Jazz Age, the roaring 20s. Picnics welcome. Admission: $17 adult; $12 senior, student, youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/bard-quad.
MONDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Yoga & Beer, 6 p.m., $15
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Trivia Smackdown, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Red Room Residency, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Willamette Valley Astronomy Club: Solar Viewing, noon, Centennial School Playground, 38875 NW First Ave., Scio. Focus on space and astronomy. For ages 2 to 14. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/library.htm.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Open Auditions: Majestic Reader’s Theatre fall shows, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Community Room, 15 SW Second St., Corvallis. Three days of auditions for Reader Theatre fall shows. First auditions are for “On the Verge,” directed by John Elliot, and “Stop Kiss,” directed by Kali Kardis. Information: http://www.majestic.org/.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World Deli, 3 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Cartoon Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
The Truth About Rent Control, noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave, SE. Jason Miller, Principal Broker of Diversified Property Management, will share information relating to SB 608, rent caps and notices, vacancy control and the market. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/486555222091123/.
Blast Off with Heart of the Valley Astronomers, 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Look at the sun safely, explore a model of the solar system and many other space activities. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/359897234895349/.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through September, City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/550755675441787/?event_time_id=550755712108450.
Step into Art: Picasso & Modernism, 5:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Learn about works by the co-founder of Cubism, Pablo Picasso, and his artistic innovations. Supplies included in class fee. Cost: $39. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/2325542474435284/.
CrafterDark Planetary Bath Bomb and Sugar Scrub, 6 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. For participants, ages 16 older. Make and take home a bath bomb and sugar scrub. Limited space, registration required. No library card required. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4926 or https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/crafterdark-planetary-bath-bomb-and-sugar-scrub.
Darkside Cinema: Sci-Fi Extravaganza, 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
Summer Sounds Concerts: Cosmo’s Dream, 6:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith Streets, Harrisburg. Husband-wife duo Steve and Kristi Nebel, along with singer-songwriter Gen Obata, blend acoustic musicianship with solo vocals and three-part harmonies. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-concerts-tuesday-nights-july.
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: Fanfares and Marches, 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. The Corvallis Community Band performs a new theme each week. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join in. Audience members should bring blanket or low backed chair to sit on, no other seating is available. Free. Information: https://c-cband.org/.
Corvallis Community Choir, summer term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from July 9 to Aug. 27, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Summer Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. Nonaudition secular choir. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Open Auditions: Majestic Reader’s Theatre fall shows, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Community Room, 15 SW Second St., Corvallis. Three days of auditions for Reader Theatre fall shows. Auditions are for “The Quality of Life,” directed by John Sams, and “Stop Kiss,” directed by Kali Kardis. Information: http://www.majestic.org/.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Cards Against Humanity, 8 p.m.
Block 15 Taproom — Yoga & Beer, 10:15 a.m., $15 Yoga & Beer; $10 Yoga only.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jeff Sux Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
48th Vintage Chevrolet Northwest Meet: Vistas, Valleys, Vineyards and Vintage Chevrolets, 10 a.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd., E, Albany. Full program of events with tours, judging and awards banquet. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/48th-vintage-chevrolet-northwest-meet/?instance_id=14664.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Summer Reading: "My Mother the Astronaut," 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Boys & Girls Club, 890 18th Ave. Aquarius’ mom is an astronaut and today is “ take your child to work day.” Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/854089994969891/.
Fun in the Park: Building Extravaganza, 10 a.m. to noon, Kinder Park, 1326 Oak St. SE, Albany. From PVC pipe to toothpicks and more, what can you build? Each Wednesday a new program. All ages welcome. Free. Information: 541-917-7500 or visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/events/fun-in-the-park.
Georgia Pacific Mill Tour, 10:45 a.m., Corvallis Comfort Suites Inn, 1730 NW Ninth St. Guided tour of Georgia Pacific Mill, a currently working mill. Reservations required. No children under 12. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/726/starker-forests-tours#eventdetail.
Creature Teachers, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Adair Village Youth Program, Adair Kiddie Park, between Laurel and Columbia Ave. Learn about some neat critters and even possibly touch a few. Lunch will be served at event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/474981369922015/.
Clayfest for Kids, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Workshop for kids on the basics of working with clay. Free. Information: https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/news-events/lib-cal/clayfest-for-kids-2/2019-08-08.
Teen Wii Game Day, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Vegan Potluck, 6 p.m., Albany Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 3085 Grand Prairie Rd., Albany. Join the Albany Vegan Club for their monthly potluck and short, humorous video, “How Not to Die” showing. Bring a vegan dish to feed six to eight people, containing no animal products such as meat, fish, dairy, egg or honey. All ingredients should be listed on a card that can be placed with the dish. Bring your own dishes and eating utensils. Children and nonvegans are welcome. Free. Information: 541-971-1480.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Hilltop Big Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The Hilltop Big Band, featuring Sherri Bird on piano and vocals, will perform jazz, swing, Latin and rock. Free. Information: http://www.hilltopbigband.com/gigs-2018//
Open Auditions: Majestic Reader’s Theatre fall shows, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Community Room, 15 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions are for “The Quality of Life,” directed by John Sams, and “On the Verge,” directed by John Elliot. Information: http://www.majestic.org/.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item required. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — Robert Meade, acoustic Americana and blues, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in The Woods, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
48th Vintage Chevrolet Northwest Meet: Vistas, Valleys, Vineyards and Vintage Chevrolets, 10 a.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Full program of events with tours, judging and awards banquet. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/48th-vintage-chevrolet-northwest-meet/?instance_id=14664.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Interactive movie, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Check with library staff for movie title. Free summer lunch provided for children. Free. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/interactive-movie.
Heart of the Valley Astronomers, 11 a.m. to noon, Philomath City Council Chambers, 980 Applegate St. Safely view the sun, explore a scale model of the solar system and other astronomy wonders. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1162587120606403/.
Clayfest for Kids, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Workshop for kids on the basics of working with clay. Free. Information: https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/news-events/lib-cal/clayfest-for-kids-2/2019-08-08.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Universe of Stories: More Craft Fun, 3 p.m., Lyons Meeting Room, 449 Fifth St. Make crafts to take home. Dress code is read, white and blue. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/890840314601897/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Museum Summer BBQ Fundraiser, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Tour the museum exhibits and get an exhibition preview. Cost: $35 general; $5 children 8 and under. Information: www.BentonCountyMuseum.org or call 541-929-6230.
Sage Summer Concerts: Unseen Signs and Inner Limits, 6 p.m., Starker City Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Local Willamette Valley band Unseen Signs and blues, funk, rock band Inner Limits, will perform. Food vendors, and a Creative Play booth offering hands on crafts, will be part of the event. Admission is free; $10 suggested donation per family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/475885473155944/.
Blackberry Jam: Evening on the Patio, 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., Philomath. Bluegrass concert to benefit Philomath Community Services. Bring a canned food item or items, and be open to a free will offering during the concert. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/505840000167224/.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
River Rhythms: Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Traditional country troubadour. Free. Information: www.riverrhythms.org.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Bard in the Quad presents: "Romeo and Juliet," 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. William Shakespeare’s enduring table of star crossed lovers , set amid the glamour of the Jazz Age, the roaring 20s. Picnics welcome. Admission: $17 adult; $12 senior, student, youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/bard-quad.
Movies at the Mill: "Gaslight" (1944), 8:30 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman, Lebanon, south end of the Mill. Classics shown on the side of the Scroggins Mill building. Bring a chair, snacks available. Free, donations welcome with all proceeds going to the Scroggins Mill restoration fund. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/movies-at-the-mill-9697.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“Yaquina: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape: Thirty-Five Years of Oil Painting” by Michael Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 12, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling exhibition of 45 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River watershed. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/current-future-exhibits.
Junk Art Display, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Annual community art exhibit, showcasing all the creative things that can be done with objects that will inevitably end up in landfills. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
This Old House, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. An exhibition from the museum collection that links architecture and archeology, Exhibit runs from June 21 to Aug. 3. Admission is free, donations are accepted. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Around Oregon Annual exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Aug. 9, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Juried art exhibition embodying the talents and artistic diversity of visual arts throughout Oregon. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 17 through Aug. 22, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels showcase their artwork in a non-juried show. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Ship Ahoy Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, through July 15. CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Artist Cynthia Lahti explores the allegories and myths of the ship. Vessels made from created and found images and material encourage a variety of interpretations and responses. Information: https://bit.ly/2LjPuCY
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 1 through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in areas of photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Call to Artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to Artists: 14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri., June 17 to July 15, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill-levels are offered the opportunity to showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show at a regional community art exhibit. Deadline is July 15 for submission; one piece per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Call to Artists: Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery for August through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Artist Exhibition: Jeremy Smith “Timeless,” 2 to 5 p.m. daily, July 1-31, Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Truckenbrod Gallery will exhibit the works of local mathematical artist Jeremy Smith, whose works use digital or mathematical connections, joining together seemingly disparate elements. Free. Information: www.truckenbrodgallery.com.
Exhibition: Ink Play, Traditional Chinese Painting and Calligraphy, 1 to 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday, through Aug. 12, Asian & Pacific Cultural Center, Oregon State University, 2695 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Exhibition of ink art by teachers and students of The Willamette Chinese School in collaboration with the cultural center and Yuanyu Liao, art professor from Jiangxi University in China, currently a visiting scholar at Western Oregon University. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/838692933153519/.
Call to Artists: Pre-Farm to Table: A Bee’s Work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit to feature the importance of pollinators in gardens, farms and in our lives and how they help with the production of food that goes on our tables. Submission deadline is Aug. 15. Juried show, artwork selected by committee, four submissions allowable per artist. Cost: $20 fee per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/pre-farm-table-bees-work-call-artists-open.
Art Exhibit: Preusis by Peter Strini, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon.-Wed.; 12 to 5 p.m., Thurs. and Frid., July 18 through Aug. 12., CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Preusis: finding position in decaying models of abstraction. Artist Peter Strini, attempts to show evolving marks to contextualize insight into pattern and how association affects the psyche. Free. Information: bruce@ceiworks.org.
Photo Exhibit: The Critical Eye, 12 to 5 p.m., Tues.-Sat., July 2 through July 27, The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Featured works serving dual roles showing works of individual photographers and the importance of having a supportive community. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-critical-eye/.
Alisha Whitman & Daughters Exhibit, 12 to 5 p.m., Tues.-Sat., July 30 through Aug. 24, The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave. Corvallis. The 2017 Howland Community OPEN People’s Choice winner, Alisha Whitman is joined by her daughters for this show. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/tba-in-the-cwg/.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri., through Sep. 30, The Little Gallery at OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
Tradition Turns Contemporary Exhibit, 12 to 5 p.m., Tues.-Sat., Aug. 15 through Sep. 23, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit honors the rich history of quilt-making, reinterpreting it through contemporary visual language and materials. Fiber artists Dorothy McGuiness, Jennifer Salzman and Ann Kresge,explore the essence of quilt-making. Free. https://theartscenter.net/tradition-turns-contemporary/.
“Deep Roots of Shapes” Exhibit, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays; 3:30 to 5 p.m., third Thursday of the month, through Sep. 6, Strand Gallery, Oregon State University, 170 SW Waldo Pl., Corvallis. Paintings and sculptures by artist Robert Schlegel explores observations of agricultural structures using mixed media artworks on paper and assemblage sculptures from found materials. Free. Information: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/robert-schlegel-exhibit-display-osu%E2%80%99s-strand-agriculture-hall-through-september-6.
Fiber Fun Display, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wed.-Sat., through the month of August, The Living Rock Studios, 911 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Many different types of fiber art on display, to include weavings, hand spun yarn, and other fiber creations. Weaving and spinning demonstrations. Admission: $3 donation. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheLivingRockStudios/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Exhibition: Boundaries, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tues.-Sat., Aug. 9 through Sep. 21, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Opening reception for “Boundaries, art quilt exhibition produced by Oregon Quilters from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. Whether visual image, psychological, geographical, metaphysical, freedom from, or the security of having, the world of Boundaries’ captured in cloth. Free, donations welcome. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/quilt-exhibition-opening-reception.