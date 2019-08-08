Thursday: Sage Summer Concert
• Concert: The Willamette Valley band Unseen Signs and the blues, funk and rock bank Inner Limits from Eugene will perform in this event, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Food vendors, children's activities and more. Admission is free; $10 suggested donation per family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/475885473155944/.
Thursday: Tracy Byrd
• Concert: The longtime traditional country troubadour takes the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday at Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany, as the River Rhythms free concert series comes to a close. Free. Information: www.riverrhythms.org.
Friday: 'E.T'
• Movie: Summer Sounds Movies series presents Steven Spielberg's 1982 classic, in which a troubled child must find the courage to help an alien return home. It's free. The movie begins at 9 p.m. Friday at Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith Streets, Harrisburg. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-movies.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — Robert Meade, acoustic Americana and blues, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in The Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Red Room Event: 4 On The Floor, jazz & funk, 7 p.m.
Paint & Wine Corvallis — Road to Marys Peak in acrylic with Brandie, 6 p.m., $34.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
48th Vintage Chevrolet Northwest Meet: Vistas, Valleys, Vineyards and Vintage Chevrolets, 10 a.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Tours, judging and awards banquet. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/48th-vintage-chevrolet-northwest-meet/?instance_id=14664.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Interactive Movie, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Check with library staff for movie title. Free summer lunch for children. Free. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/interactive-movie.
Heart of the Valley Astronomers, 11 a.m. to noon, Philomath City Council Chambers, 980 Applegate St. Safely view the sun, explore a scale model of the solar system and other astronomy wonders. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1162587120606403/.
Clayfest for Kids, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Workshop for kids on the basics of working with clay. Free. Information: https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/news-events/lib-cal/clayfest-for-kids-2/2019-08-08.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Universe of Stories: More Craft Fun, 3 p.m., Lyons Meeting Room, 449 Fifth St. Make crafts to take home. Dress code is red, white and blue. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/890840314601897/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://www.facebook.com/cfathursdaymarket/.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Museum Summer BBQ Fundraiser, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Tour the museum exhibits and preview “Boundaries,” the quilt exhibit. Cost: $35 general; $5 children 8 and under. Information: www.BentonCountyMuseum.org or call 541-929-6230.
Blackberry Jam: Evening on the Patio, 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., Philomath. Bluegrass concert to benefit Philomath Community Services. Bring a canned food item or items. Free-will offering will be taken during the concert. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/505840000167224/.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign-up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Bard in the Quad presents: “Romeo and Juliet,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Quad, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. William Shakespeare’s enduring tale of star-crossed lovers is set amid the glamour of the 1920s Jazz Age. Picnics welcome. Admission: $17 adult; $12 senior, student, youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/bard-quad.
Movies at the Mill: “Gaslight” (1944), 8:30 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman, Lebanon, south end of the Mill. Classics shown on the side of the Scroggins Mill building. Bring a chair, snacks available. Free, donations welcome; proceeds go to the Scroggins Mill restoration fund. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/movies-at-the-mill-9697.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Aaron Ziemer, pop, 7 p.m.
Bluebird Hill Cellars — Trivia on the Hill, 6 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Wolves at War + Not a Shark, 10 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — The Burdens, blues, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Annual Pig Roast with live country music by JD Miller Band + Broken Hearted Radio, 5 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Dr. Zoo, 7 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Forest Beutel, Americana banjo blues, 7 p.m. $10.
Paint & Wine Corvallis — Kid’s Eiffel Tower with Brandie, adults welcome, 1 p.m., $19.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, hip hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Noon at the Plaza: Cellobop with Gideon Freudmann, jazz, folk, rock, noon.
MORE
Community Garage Sale Days, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Scio community. Sponsored by the Scio Historical Society, annual community-wide garage sale. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Digital Life: Hidden Information Online, Part 1, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Workshop focuses on aspects of digital information and how it affects our lives. Learn strategies for finding information you cannot find in a Google search. Bring a computer or use one at the library. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/digital-life/.
Lunch Time Fun with Library Staff, noon to 1 p.m., Kiddie Park, 6835 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Story time, hula-hoop contest and space snacks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/adairvillageyouthprogram/events/?ref=page_internal.
Cottonwoods Ballroom Presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Jim Creighton will give a photo-filled presentation on the storied history of live performances from famous musicians and bands that graced the dance hall of the Cottonwoods. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/499959364170158/.
Best of the West Brewfest, 4 to 6 p.m., Prestige Senior Living West Hills, 5595 SW West Hills Rd., Corvallis. Fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association with beer flights, wine spritzers, appetizers and live music. Raffle items available for purchase. Cost: $12. Information/tickets: 541-753-7136 or visit www.prestigecare.com.
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., corner of highways 228 and 99E, Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/upcoming.htm.
Sip N Shop, 5 to 9 p.m., Sweetbrier Train & RV Park, 43431 Highway 226, Scio. Family and adult activities with handcrafted items for sales, trains running, live music and food. Admission: $3. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2381453788754629/?event_time_id=2443805479186126.
Exhibition opening reception: “Boundaries,” 5 to 6:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.“Boundaries” is an art quilt exhibition produced by Oregon Quilters from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. Free. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/quilt-exhibition-opening-reception.
Movies at Monteith: “The Wizard of Oz,” 5:30 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Bring a blanket and watch an outdoor movie on a big screen in the park. Free. Information: https://albanydowntown.com/ada-event/movies-at-monteith/.
Summer Sounds Movies: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 9 p.m., Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith Streets, Harrisburg. Eliott, a troubled child, finds the courage to help a friendly alien find a way back to his home planet in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-movies.
SATURDAY
VENUES
American Dream Pizza — Alley Dance Party: Deep Woods Band, 4:30 p.m. Free. 21+
Angry Beaver Sport Grill — Hip Hop Saturday Night, 10 p.m. 21+.
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Showcase, 7 p.m.
Bigfoot Grille — Zinski + 2nd Street Guitars + Crash Rodeo, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Illusion Vol. 3: Live Hip Hop - Swisheswon + Tommy TwoPhones + El Guapo + K-Penn + Tenen + Jaapur + NappyTHC + GunSlinger +OiPuma , 9:30 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Dead Band, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Swift Summit 200/100 Mile Bicycle Race, 5 a.m., $80-$155; http://bit.ly/2GTFQnL
Growler Cafe — James F. Wright, 7 p.m
Harris Bridge Vineyard — Pete Kartsounes, acoustic, 7 p.m..
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Michael Wren, keyboards & vocals, 7 p.m.
Paint & Wine Corvallis — TJ’s Beach acrylics with Brandie, 3 p.m., $29
Sky High Brewing & Pub — Groove Clinic, 8:30 p.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Jobe Woosley & Co. + Robert Meade Live, 7 p.m.
Tangent Inn — Unplugged: Bruce Moore and Steve Mason, classic rock, 7 p.m.
MORE
Family Bug Crawl, 9 to 11 a.m., Riverview Park, 1025 Mountain River Drive, Lebanon. Entomologist Richard Little will be the guide seeking out the often overlooked creepy, crawly wildlife living along the riparian and urban boundaries along the trails. Information: https://buildlebanontrails.com/events/family-bug-crawl-2019/.
Hoop Jam: 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, 9 a.m., Linn-Benton Community College, Parking Lot, 6500 Pacific Blvd.SW, Albany. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Admission: $120 per team. Information/registration: https://leagues.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=823987.
Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., behind Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Customs, hot rods, vintage. Best of Show Trophy given by vote. Contest and food. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/441737296420058/.
Community Garage Sale Days, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Scio community. Sponsored by the Scio Historical Society, annual communitywide garage sale. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Rapid Plein Air Landscape Painting Workshop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 Main St. Artist Jerry Ross will teach the Italian I Macchiaioli of Florence, Italy oil painting technique. Class supply list available. Cost: $100. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?tribe_events=rapid-plein-air-landscape-painting-workshop-august-10th.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Dancing at the Saturday Farmers’ Market, 11 a.m., corner of First and Monroe in Corvallis. Swing dancing at the Farmers Market. Music will be DJ-led. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/swing-dancing-at-the-farmers-market/.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Sip N Shop, noon to 8 p.m., Sweetbrier Train & RV Park, 43431 Highway 226, Scio. Handcrafted items for sale, trains will be running, slides, live music and food. Admission: $3. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2381453788754629/?event_time_id=2443805479186126.
Historic Homes Trolley Tour, 12:45 p.m., Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Guided driving tour of historic homes in and around downtown Corvallis. Tour runs for an hour and a half. Reservations highly recommended. Free. Information/reservation: 541-757-1544 or 1-800-334-8118.
Majestic Volunteer Appreciation and Birthday Bash, 1 to 4 p.m., Corvallis Central Park Gazebo, 101-199 SW Eighth St. All-in-one event celebrating all things Majestic with activities including lawn games, food and drink, swag, trivia, improv games, awards, season announcements and a collaborative art piece. Free. Information: http://www.majestic.org/.
2nd Saturday Art Day: Collages, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
Handcrafts Competition, 3 to 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Competition in three age groups, kids, teens and adults, for best handicraft. Prizes awarded to each group. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Family Bug Crawl, 4 to 6 p.m., Riverview Park, 1025 Mountain River Drive, Lebanon. Entomologist Richard Little will guide the event, seeking out often-overlooked wildlife living along riparian and urban boundaries near the trails, the creepy crawlers. Free. Information: https://buildlebanontrails.com/events/family-bug-crawl-2019/.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
60’s and 70’s Sock Hop, 5 to 10 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd., SE, Albany. Burgers and fries with an ice cream sundae for dessert. Let It Roll will perform. Cost: $15 dinner and dancing; $5 dancing only. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2406676216045063/.
Library Summer Pool Party at Osborn Aquatic Center, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Summer at your Library participants of all ages are invited to swim for free. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Hot August Nights Fundraiser, 6 p.m., North Santiam Eagles No. 3384, 640 S. Broadway St., Mill City. Fundraiser hosted by the Mill City Eagles, with barbeque dinner, live and silent auction and live music. Proceeds to assist with local children’s school needs. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2776472232380758/.
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family friendly event, most second Saturdays. Blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds got to Earth-friendly causes.
SUNDAY
VENUES
4 Spirits Distillery — Yoga & Spirits, 6:30 p.m., $15 yoga & beverage; $10 yoga only
Appletree Lebanon — Koi Pond Paint Class, 3 p.m., $30
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Nectar Creek — Yoga & Mead, 10 a.m., $15 yoga & beverage; $10 yoga only
MORE
Hoop Jam: 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, 9 a.m., Linn-Benton Community College, Parking Lot, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Admission: $120 per team. Information/registration: https://leagues.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=823987.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — The Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Cheer and Dance Mini Camp, 9 to 11 a.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Dance and cheer mini camp for kindergarten through 8th grade. Cost: $30 each; $50 family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/444190426172924/.
A World of Ideas Summer Lecture: “If a Robot Came Knocking,” noon, Moreland Gallery, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Dr. Cindy Grimm, engineering professor at Oregon State University, will explore questions about privacy and social conventions in robotics. Free for members; $5 for nonmembers. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/experience/lecture/.
Play-Doh Creations, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Adair Village Youth Program, Adair Kiddie Park, between Laurel and Columbia avenues. Create Play-Doh sculptures. Twenty seats available. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/771418936607279/.
Talent Show: Classic Talent, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Perform in front of an audience with magic, songs, instruments or any talent. Three age categories, kids, teens and adults. Prizes. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Maker Club, 3:30 p.m., second Monday, through May 2019, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. All-ages Makers Club. Go hi-tech with virtual reality, 3D printing and programming or go lo-tech with arts and crafts. Experiment with circuits, robots and construction.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series: Dahlias. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free. Information contact: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 S.W. Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Cheer and Dance Mini Camp, 9 to 11 a.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Dance and cheer mini camp for kindergarten through 8th grade. Cost: $30 each; $50 family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/444190426172924/.
Our Place in Space, 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Science experiments and fun activities exploring what makes the planet so special and how to keep it that way. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2194771067480548/.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through September. City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/550755675441787/?event_time_id=550755712108450.
Concerts at the Conser House: Craig Risley, 6 p.m., Conser House lawn area, 128 N. Main St., Jefferson. Family-friendly series of music. Bring a picnic basket and blanket. No alcoholic beverages permitted. Free. Information: 541-327-2768 or email baker1@q.com.
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: Music from Around the World, 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. The Corvallis Community Band will perform a new theme each week. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join in. Audience members should bring blanket or low backed chair to sit on, no other seating is available. Free. Information: https://c-cband.org/.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs. This month’s featured artist: Suz Doyle, on piano and vocals with Niels Nielsen, on bass and vocals, performing originals and covers. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0
Darkside Film Noir: "Impact" (1949), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Noir thriller about a wife trying to kill her husband, Starring Brian Donlevy, Ella Raines, Helen Walker Charles Coburn and Anna May Wong. Newsreels and cartoons to start. Curated by Ygal Kaufman. Admission: $5. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Corvallis Community Choir, summer term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday to Aug. 27, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Paint & Wine Corvallis — Waterlilies at MAXtivity with Brandie, 6 p.m. $34 single; $59 two
MORE
Linus Pauling Institute International Conference: Bioactives, Botanicals, and Redox Mechanisms, 8 a.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Three-day scientific conference, highlighting the emerging roles of botanicals, bioactives and redox signaling. Admission: $350 standard; $225 trainees; $150 undergrad; $150 one-day registration. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2YMfIB5
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Cheer and Dance Mini Camp, 9 to 11 a.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Dance and cheer mini camp for kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost: $30 each; $50 family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/444190426172924/.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Fun in the Park: Surf’s Up, 10 a.m. to noon, Swanson Park, 712 Jackson St. SE, Albany. Create ocean animals from the deep, move to the music and play games. Each Wednesday a new program. All ages welcome. Free. Information: 541-917-7500 or visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/events/fun-in-the-park.
History Bites: Cascadia Prepared, noon to 1 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St., S. Steve Robinson of Cascadia Prepared will lead a discussion about how to prepare for earthquakes. Cost: $2 adults; $5 families; $1 ages 10 and up. Information: https://www.armuseum.com/events/2019/8/14/history-bites-cascadia-prepared.
Life-size “Candy Land” game end of summer party, noon, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/library.htm.
Starker Forests Tour, 12:45 p.m., Corvallis Comfort Suites Inn, 1730 NW Ninth St. Guided tour of Starker Forests involving quarter-mile walk, with talks about practices of forest management. Reservations required. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/726/starker-forests-tours#eventdetail.
Teen Video Game and Melty Bead Day, 1:30 to 3:3 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Wii and Xbox video game consoles will be out and the melty beads for making creative designs. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Teen Nerf Party, 5 to 7 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teens entering sxith through 12th grades can play Capture the Flag and Zombie Nerf. Snacks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/360766274603470/.
An Evening of Flamenco with Berto Boyd fundraiser, 6 p.m., The Vue Downtown, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. Community Outreach, Inc., fundraising event featuring music from guitarist Boyd and prize drawings. Heavy appetizers provided, beverages available for purchase. No charge of admission, registration required. Information/registration: http://www.corvallischamber.com/calendar.html.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Corvallis Film Lab, 6:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Film Lab is the umbrella unifying three sub groups: The Corvallis Screenwriters, Corvallis Film Actors and Corvallis Filmmakers. The objective is to write and locally product short festival worthy films for entry in festivals. Open to all who have an interest in filmmaking, no experience necessary, only an interest and willingness to participate. Information: 541-758-7827
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe - The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. - Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza - Olivia Awbrey + Mons La Hire + Whim, 9:30 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog - Melody Guy, variety, 6 p.m. $5
Imagine Coffee - Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Paint & Wine Corvallis - Kid’s Unicorn with Miss Jennifer, 1 p.m., $19. Seaside Star acrylic with Brandie, 6 p.m. $34.
MORE
Linus Pauling Institute International Conference: Bioactives, Botanicals, and Redox Mechanisms, 8 a.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Three day scientific conference, highlighting the emerging roles of botanicals, bioactives and redox signaling. Admission: $150 one-day registration. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2YMfIB5
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Cheer and Dance Mini Camp, 9 to 11 a.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Dance and cheer mini camp for kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost: $30 each; $50 family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/444190426172924/.
Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Riverfront Commemorative Park, Northwest First Street, Corvallis. Get messy with paint, bubbles, slime making or participate in a chalk art contest. Activities for all to try. Free. Information: call Parks and Recreation, 541-766-6918.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093
Universe of Stories: Party Finale and Store, 3 p.m., Lyons Meeting Room, 449 Fifth St., Lyons. Party for all who have read at least 10 hours before Aug. 13. Prizes, awards and shopping. Dress code is alien. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/891998924485589/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Photo Exhibit: My Macedonia, 4 to 8 p.m., Suite Nine, 460 SW Madison Ave., Suite 9, Corvallis. Oregon photographer Vesna Grace Stone will exhibit her photographic art journey, inspired by her upbringing in the republic of Macedonia and her travels in Peru, Guatemala and Cuba. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/456752248479787/.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late. This month’s art walk includes “Tradition Turns Contemporary” at The Arts Center; Holly Campbell and Sharon Rackham King at The Hold; Jessica Billey at Studio 204 and Chris Bentley, at Nancy Rohn Violins. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Annual Lyrics on the Lawn Benefit Concert, 5 to 9 p.m., The Oaks at Lebanon, 621 W. Oak St. Fourth Annual benefit concert featuring Gabriel Cox, blues and rock, and Portland-area country-rock band, Flexor T. Food trucks and beer garden. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Cost: $8 advance; $10 at the concert. Information: Jenni Grove, 541-619-0556.
Family Garden Cookout Night: Garden Pizzas, 5:30 p.m., Corvallis Environmental Center, 116 SW Fourth St. Create dinner and dessert pizzas in a cob oven, make sauce and harvest the toppings. Learn about bees while enjoying honey butter dessert pizzas. Cost: $10 adult; $7 child. Information/tickets: https://corvallisenvironmentalcenter.wufoo.com/forms/r36lkk01qz1mcn/?fbclid=IwAR2QqsjiLGJ7vWl0gVh9xGTFL_01BJ4Jccacaapci2qZSZXtOGuj6XCPvZE.
Savvy Families: Workshop on Personal Safety, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Lt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office will speak about personal safety. Free. Information: Sherri Lemhouse, 541-466-5454 or email library@ci.brownsville.or.us.
Music in the Park with the Bookmobile, 6 to 8 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 23rd St. Activities for children at the Bookmobile while parents enjoy the music. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Swing Family Picnic, 6:30 p.m., Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive. Corvallis Swing celebrates the late summer with an evening of food, games and music. Local swing band Swangle will provide the music for the evening. Free. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/swing-family-picnic-august-15/.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Mirabai Moon and Jitendra Prabhu with Nico Brown, 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Suite 101, Corvallis. An evening of kirtan, chanting and bhakti practices. Admission: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2YM
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Junk Art Display, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Annual community art exhibit, showcasing all the creative things that can be done with objects that will inevitably end up in landfills. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
Around Oregon Annual exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Aug. 9, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Juried art exhibition embodying the talents and artistic diversity of visual arts throughout Oregon. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Aug. 22, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Art faculty exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 1 through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in areas of photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Exhibition: Ink Play, Traditional Chinese Painting and Calligraphy, 1 to 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday, through Aug. 12, Asian & Pacific Cultural Center, Oregon State University, 2695 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Exhibition of ink art by teachers and students of The Willamette Chinese School in collaboration with the cultural center and Yuanyu Liao, art professor from Jiangxi University in China, currently a visiting scholar at Western Oregon University. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/838692933153519/.
Call to Artists: Pre-Farm to Table: A Bee’s Work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit to feature the importance of pollinators in gardens, farms and in our lives and how they help with the production of food that goes on our tables. Submission deadline is Aug. 15. Juried show, artwork selected by committee, four submissions allowable per artist. Cost: $20 fee per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/pre-farm-table-bees-work-call-artists-open.
Art Exhibit: Preusis by Peter Strini, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m., through Aug. 12., CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Preusis: finding position in decaying models of abstraction. Strini attempts to show evolving marks to contextualize insight into pattern and how association affects the psyche. Free. Information: bruce@ceiworks.org.
Alisha Whitman & Daughters exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Aug. 24, The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave. Corvallis. The 2017 Howland Community OPEN People’s Choice winner, Alisha Whitman is joined by her daughters for this show. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/tba-in-the-cwg/.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” exhibit, 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30. The Little Gallery at OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
“Tradition Turns Contemporary” exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 15 through Sept. 23, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit honors the rich history of quilt-making, reinterpreting it through contemporary visual language and materials. Fiber artists Dorothy McGuiness, Jennifer Salzman and Ann Kresge,explore the essence of quilt-making. Free. https://theartscenter.net/tradition-turns-contemporary/.
“Deep Roots of Shapes” exhibit, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays; 3:30 to 5 p.m., third Thursday of the month, through Sept. 6, Strand Gallery, Oregon State University, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Paintings and sculptures by artist Robert Schlegel explores observations of agricultural structures using mixed media artworks on paper and assemblage sculptures from found materials. Free. Information: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/robert-schlegel-exhibit-display-osu%E2%80%99s-strand-agriculture-hall-through-september-6.
Fiber Fun Display, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday through August, The Living Rock Studios, 911 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Many different types of fiber art on display, to include weavings, hand spun yarn, and other fiber creations. Weaving and spinning demonstrations. Admission: $3 donation. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheLivingRockStudios/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Exhibition: “Boundaries,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 9 through Sept. 21, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Exhibition produced by Oregon quilters from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. Free, donations welcome. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/quilt-exhibition-opening-reception.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
"My Secret Double," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An invitation to create art that captures the artist’s story or describes the personal journey of the daily struggles with addiction, depression and the outcomes of anger, suicide, or loss of hope that coincide with these struggles. Submission deadline is Aug. 15. Juried show open to Northwest and regional professional artists, with two allowable pieces. Cost: $50 fee per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-my-secret-double.
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery for August through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.