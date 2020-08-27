The E arts and entertainment calendar for Aug. 27 to Sep. 3

Virtual Author Event: Erica Trebold and Steven Moore, 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books and Music on Zoom. Erica Trebold, author of “Five Plots,” examines the notion of how we are shaped by the land every bit as much as we shape it, and Steven Moore, author of “The Longer We Were There,” follows the author’s experience in the Iowa Army National Guard, balancing university classes and infantry training, navigating both civilian life as a student and the part-time job of being a soldier, will be live on Zoom. Free, open to all. Information: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.

Friday Night Funny: West Coast Standup, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Join host Naomi Fitter for an evening of stand-up comedy with top comics from Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.

Ongoing Events

Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZnWi8a.