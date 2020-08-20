The E arts and entertainment calendar for Aug. 20-27

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THURSDAY

Venues

The Barn at Hickory Station - Beatles Unplugged: Robert Meade, 6 p.m.

Online Events

"Mind Matters: Social Isolation and Loneliness," 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Zoom. Living alone, health issues, sensory impairment and major life events can lead to periods of isolation and loneliness. Join an expert in the field of behavioral health who will discuss how to avoid social isolation and how to manage feelings of loneliness. Zoom link can be emailed. Information: call toll free 877-853-5247.

Virtual Star Party, 8:45 p.m., hosted by the Philomath Community Library and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on GotoWebinar. Join Tom Carrico from the Heart of the Valley Astronomers Club for a brief presentation followed by a view of galaxies, nebula, star clusters and comets. Tom will be remotely controlling his telescope in New Mexico, imaging a number of his favorite objects. Registration required. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/33YapET.