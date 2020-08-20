The E arts and entertainment calendar for Aug. 20-27

THURSDAY
Venues
The Barn at Hickory Station - Beatles Unplugged: Robert Meade, 6 p.m.
Online Events
"Mind Matters: Social Isolation and Loneliness," 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Senior Center on Zoom. Living alone, health issues, sensory impairment and major life events can lead to periods of isolation and loneliness. Join an expert in the field of behavioral health who will discuss how to avoid social isolation and how to manage feelings of loneliness. Zoom link can be emailed. Information: call toll free 877-853-5247.
Virtual Star Party, 8:45 p.m., hosted by the Philomath Community Library and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on GotoWebinar. Join Tom Carrico from the Heart of the Valley Astronomers Club for a brief presentation followed by a view of galaxies, nebula, star clusters and comets. Tom will be remotely controlling his telescope in New Mexico, imaging a number of his favorite objects. Registration required. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/33YapET.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “The Fight: Goliath, Meet David,” hosted by Darkside Cinema. For 100 years the ACLU has defended the Constitution of the United States. An inspiring, emotional, insider look at 100 years of the ACLU’s defense of the Constitution and how these battles are fought. Following the film will be a prerecorded discussion featuring the five ACLU lawyers featured in the film, moderated by Kerry Washington. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Creative Placemaking Project: Sidewalk Art, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 15 through Sep. 15, hosted by da Vinci Days. Grab some chalk and join da Vinci Days in a community chalk art project. Create chalk art in the driveway, on the sidewalk, or on a street in the neighborhood; decorate the pavement in Corvallis. The da Vinci Days judges will review and share submissions. Overall winners will be selected in several categories. Information: https://bit.ly/2DS3t1f.
Art Show: "Around Oregon 2020," noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through Aug. 29, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Annual juried show featuring 31 artists living and working from around Oregon, selected by guest juror Jane Brumfield. Information: https://bit.ly/3499Wju.
Open House Tour: Cumberland Community Events Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 401 Main St. SE, Albany. The community is invited to tour the former church, built in 1892. Volunteers available to answer any questions. Per COVID-19 guidelines for groups, visitors are asked to reserve a spot by 3 p.m., the Thursday prior to each event by contacting the Albany Visitors Association, 541-928-0911, or email info@albanyvisitors.com. Physical distancing will be observed and visitors are asked to wear face masks.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. The North Albany Market is a quaint evening Farmer's Market helping small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
FRIDAY
Venues
Marks Ridge Winery - Dorian Michael, classic jazz and blues, 7 p.m.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill - Downside Up, classic rock, 9 p.m.
The Barn at Hickory Station - Bailey Heide, country, 7 p.m.
The Oregon Garden - Ben Rue, country, 7 p.m., https://bit.ly/3i8nTBS.
Ongoing Events
Smithsonian Poster Exhibit: “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” begins Aug. 21, by appointment, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Exhibit examines the complicated history and impact of Executive Order 9066 that led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor. Information: https://bit.ly/2Q7fHpr.
Outdoor Family Movie Night: “Robin Hood,” 8 p.m., Sweet Home New Life in Christ Fellowship, 1266 44th Ave. Disney version of the Robin Hood legend where fun and romance abound as the swashbuckling hero of Sherwood Forest and his valiant sidekick plot one daring adventure after another. State and CDC guidelines for safe practices will be followed. Masks to be worn when not seated. Food and drinks provided. Bring blanket and/or chairs. Information: https://bit.ly/3296Xqb.
SATURDAY
Venues
Cascade BBQ - DTW, funk and jazz, 6:30 p.m., $20, masks & reservations required, email tritipmafia@gmail.com or call 541-829-2009.
Lumos Wine Co. Philomath - Farm to Table Grill Out, 4 to 8 p.m., $45. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2PRRN14.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill - Downside Up, classic rock, 9 p.m.
Springhill Cellars Winery - Shatterproof, classic rock, 5 p.m.
Summer Bands & Brews - Strawberry Plaza: Adam Larson & Co., country rock, 7 p.m. Reservations required: Text (541) 497-1415.
The Barn at Hickory Station - Rockin’ the Barn: Rock n Roll Cowboys, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Dala’s Blue Angels: Virtual Walk a Mile for a Child and 5K, online. The Walk a Mile for a Child has been changed to a virtual walk or run for child abuse awareness. Participants are challenged to be creative at home. Post selfies and share the activity. Spotlight will be on engaged participants throughout the month of August. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2WNzUo5.
Majesticpiece Theatre: “The Rover”, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Hijinks ensue when a group of English cavaliers on vacation get mixed up with two witty siblings during a Pride celebration. Directed by BreAnna Manassa, “The Rover” by Aphra Behn is a comedy of love and trouble. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon City Wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., throughout Lebanon. Garage Sale paper maps will be available at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, 1040 S Park St., and on the website at www.lebanon-chamber.org. Information: email, rebecca@lebanon-chamber.org or call Mary at 541-258-7164.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
SUNDAY
Venues
Franklin Square Park Corvallis - Wild Hogs Pop-up Concert, 6 p.m.
Lumos Wine Co. Philomath - Farm to Table Grill Out, 4 to 8 p.m., $45. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2E1AdFm.
Ongoing Events
Philomath Farmers Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Sundays, June 28-Aug. 30. Market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets, the city of Philomath and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
Outdoor Circle Singing and Vocal Improv, 2 p.m., Avery City Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Dr., Corvallis. Circle singing of simple rounds with call and response and harmonies, as well as improvising and making up songs. No musical experience necessary. All voices welcome. Free, fun, and open to all. RSVP to tilton@cox.net. Information: https://bit.ly/313IJM1.
Summer Outdoor Concert: Bethel Mountain Band, 6 p.m., Westwood Community Church, 23319 Greasy Creek Road at Highway 34, Philomath. Enjoy an evening of music on the banks of Greasy Creek with the Bethel Mountain Band, playing gospel bluegrass on mandolin, banjo, guitar, harmonica and bass. Per state guidelines, social distancing will be practiced and face masks are recommended. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Free. Information: call Pastor Raymond Mabee, 541-602-2517.
MONDAY
Venues
Fireworks Pub & Pizza - Southtown Open Mic on Zoom, 8 p.m., Register: https://bit.ly/39SRxIA.
The Barn at Hickory Station - Dan and Dani, variety, 6:30 p.m.
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions and information or visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
Oregon State University Filmfest Shorts Compilation IV, hosted by Das Filmfest to benefit the Whiteside Theatre, runs through Aug. 27 online. A wild ride across varied genres. Cost: $5 for three days. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3kPCEMl.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Journeys: Prompt-Driven Oral Storytelling, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by Lebanon Senior Center online with Zoom. Good conversation isn’t limited to in-person encounters. Join in for a sharing circle at a distance online. A topic or a prompt will be shared and seniors attending are invited to reminisce. Volunteers will write up these memories to share with family members. Free. Information: call toll free 1-877-853-5247 for link.
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
Amateur Astronomy: Tools of the Trade, 7 to 9 p.m., hosted by Albany Parks & Recreation online. An introduction to the tools that bring heavenly objects into focus. Taught by the Heart of the Valley Astronomers, learn about the different types of binoculars, telescopes, mounts, eyepieces and cameras. Registration open until 8 a.m., Aug. 25. Cost: $20. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2S18vgB.
Virtual Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert, 8 p.m. and throughout the week Online concert recording featuring Jacques Offenbach, “La Vie Parisienne”; Arthur Sullivan, “Suite from Pineapple Poll - Movement 1”; and “Tribute to Artie Shaw,” arr. by James Christensen. Live chat. Information: https://bit.ly/3dMj6DC or www.c-cband.org.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
FreeMotion, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., field north of Willamette Park Community Gardens, Corvallis. A simple format of slightly guided bodily expressive movement that can loosen the stuck places inside. Bring a large blanket to lie on and to ensure physical distancing. Donations for the Jackson Street Youth Services accepted. Information: https://bit.ly/30oFDBE.
Parking Lot Album Release Party: James Wright, 6:30 p.m., 266 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Exclusive parking lot party to celebrate the new album release of award-winning singer James Wright. Bring masks and chairs. Free. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2FhXkvU.
Meadow Chanting and Song Circle, 7 p.m., Woodland Meadow Park, 3540 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Experience the shared heartbeat of conscious and devotional music in sacred languages with Johanna Beekman and friends with masks and social distancing. Fellowship at 7 p.m., followed by ceremony and song circle at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $5 to $20 suggested love offering. Information: https://bit.ly/3ikPCPX.
THURSDAY
Venues
Cascade Grill - Paint Night: Prairie Fire, 5:30 p.m., $29. Information: https://bit.ly/3fVZuxZ
Ongoing Events
Jazz at Brownsville Thursday Market, 4 to 5:30 p.m., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street. Musicians John Deshler on French horn and Neal Grandstaff on guitar will perform jazz favorites. Free. Information: 541-409-7315.
The Oaks at Lebanon Benefit Concert, 5 to 9 p.m., 25 Academy Square. With a large lawn and loud sound, social distancing will be possible in order to enjoy amazing blues, pop and country from Weldwood Blues Band and Gabriel Cox. Food trucks on site. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and join the end of summer bash to end Alzheimer’s. Information: https://bit.ly/31vQV7R.
