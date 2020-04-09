The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 9 through 16

Saturday

Online Events

Livestream Majesticpiece Theatre: "An Irish Engagement," 7:30 to 9 p.m. Majesticpiece Theatre presents "An Irish Engagement," by Walter Watts, adapted for the virtual stage by Rachel Kohler. Synopsis: Mrs. Bullfinch, a rich widow, agreed a long time ago to marry her only daughter, Julia, to her friend’s only son, although neither young person has ever met the other. Julia, however, loves another, the dashing but poor Captain Foxlove. Along with Foxlove’s clever valet, Tim, the lovers hatch a plan to convince Mrs. Bullfinch to let Julia marry where her heart takes her. After many wacky hijinks involving disguises and scones, they succeed, and everyone gets their heart’s desire. ​Actors audition via video submission, have one dress rehearsal, and then perform for a live Facebook audience: https://www.facebook.com/majestictheatre/.