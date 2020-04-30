The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 30 through May 7

THURSDAY

Online Events

Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Top Ten Thursday: Dragon Facts with Rylan, 10 a.m. Week four of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week. Information: https://bit.ly/3eXqUEs .

Pizza Dreams Art Contest, 11 a.m., online with American Dream Pizza. Join American Dream Pizza for a socially distant art event. Create a pizza-inspired work of art, using what you have on hand, no rules, anything goes. Contest goes to the end of the month, create as many works of art as you like and share them on American Dream Pizza’s Facebook page or Instagram account. Winners will be picked at random and artwork will be featured in a post. Tag American Dream Pizza to be in the running for prizes: @AmerianDreamPizza; #AmericanDreamPizza or #MusicArtBeerPizza.