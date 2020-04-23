The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 23 through 30

THURSDAY
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Top Ten Thursday: Uses of Fruit with Rylan, 10 a.m. Week three of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by Monday or Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week (while supplies last). Information: https://bit.ly/3cIdNFn.
Live Art Lesson: Drawing and Painting Spring, 11 to 11:45 a.m., hosted by Art & Craft Creativespace Maxitivity. Free live art lessons appropriate for ages 5 and up. Lessons begin easy, progressing to more difficult classes. Adults welcome. Email maxtvitycreativespace@gmail.com for Zoom link. Donations appreciated. Information: https://bit.ly/2xhtSmn.
Facebook Live Oregon Jamboree: Jam Session with McKayla Marie, noon to 1 p.m. McKayla is ready to play some country rock on this Facebook Live jam session. Information: https://bit.ly/2Vp0hk6.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Dance Challenge with Taylor, 3 p.m. Week three of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by Monday or Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week (while supplies last). Information: https://bit.ly/3cIdNFn.
Virtual Art Show: "A Sense of Place in the Northwest," by Greg Pfarr, through beginning of May. Local artist Greg Pfarr displays virtually, paintings, drawings and etchings of the high country in the Cascades along with mountains and glaciers in Alaska. Link: https://bit.ly/2RKgX3d.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. Information: 503-394-3342.
CANCELED: Lunchbox Art Talk: Printing, noon, The Art Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: https://theartscenter.net/.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall 204, OSU campus, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information, call 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany, Thursdays. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Every Thursday through Dec. 7. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
FRIDAY
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Fitness Friday with Kim, 10 a.m. Week three of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Stop by Monday or Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week (while supplies last). Information: https://bit.ly/3cIdNFn.
Facebook Live Music a la Carte: William Seiji Marsh, online at noon. Performing this week: William Seiji Marsh, multi-genre guitarist, singer, bassist and educator. The Music à la Carte Facebook page can be found at: https://beav.es/4Ns.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Foodie Friday: Ramen with Liz, 4 p.m. Week three of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Stop by Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week (while supplies last). Information: https://bit.ly/3cIdNFn.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: The Oaks Plant Sale & BBQ Lunch, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Oaks @ Lebanon, 621 W. Oak St. Seedlings, trees, plants, vegetables and flowers. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Information: https://bit.ly/3aOZHkW.
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Every Friday. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Information: https://bit.ly/2VG36fi.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Acoustic Showcase: The Faculty Project, 1 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Information: http://bit.ly/2TESIne,
CANCELED: Albany Home and Garden Show, 3 to 8 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Information: https://bit.ly/2XTREQ7.
CANCELED: Majestic Chamber Music: Thunder Egg Concert, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Program performed by Kenji Bunch, Monica Ohuchi, Jason Duckles and Anthea Kreston. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3c82Yga.
CANCELED: Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Fourth Friday. Acoustic musicians come to the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
CANCELED: Best Cellar presents, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Last Friday. Best Cellar, a once-a-month evening of acoustic music with light refreshments. Information: Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com.
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and His Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Free. For ages 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Online Events
Majesticpiece Theatre: “Cymbeline” (Facebook Live), 7:30 p.m. “Cymbeline” by William Shakespeare, directed and adapted by John Carone. When her husband is exiled and then misled into thinking she has left him, Imogen, daughter of King Cymbeline, must flee the unfriendly court, disguised as a man. Can two lovers emerge from battle with a happy ending? Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
POSTPONED: Albany Procession of the Species Parade & Celebration, 9 a.m., Fourth and Broadalbin, downtown Albany. In celebration of Earth Day. Information: https://bit.ly/2Km3E4K.
TEMPORARILY CANCELED: Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale every fourth Saturday benefitting Lebanon Public Library. Information: https://bit.ly/351ojow.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
CANCELED: Annual Halsey Library Book-It 5K Run, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Halsey City Park, 300 W. O St. Fifth Annual Halsey Library 5K run fundraiser to benefit the Halsey City Library. Information: www.cityofhalsey.com/library.
CANCELED: Corvallis Maker Fair, 10 a.m., OSU Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way. Annual Oregon maker fair celebrating human creativity, from high-tech to low-tech to no-tech. Information: http://bit.ly/3cSyHm3,
CANCELED: RaSani Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, Santiam Building, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Creating community awareness of alternative independent holistic health care practitioners. Information: https://rasanifair.com/.
CANCELED: Albany Home and Garden Show, 10 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E, Albany. Information: https://bit.ly/2XTREQ7.
POSTPONED: Monroe Festival, noon to 6 p.m., American Legion, 605 Main St. Featuring local wineries, breweries, distilleries, artists, vendors and food. New date and times to be announced. Information: https://bit.ly/2xCnZQR.
CANCELED: Majestic Readers’ Theatre presents: “Dear Elizabeth,” 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Robert Leff, “Dear Elizabeth” by Sarah Ruhl, is a life in letters. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/34Ov8tw.
CANCELED: The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m., 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. Every Saturday. Seeking participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. Information: whofanfilm.com; intergalacticspacerangers.com or bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
CANCELED: Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir Fundraiser: "Let the Children Sing," 4:30 p.m. Annual fundraiser featuring a cappella groups and possible Chamber and Festival Choir performances. Information: https://www.hvcchoirs.org/.
CANCELED: Annual Auction: Boots and Buckles, 5 p.m., Albany Boys and Girls Club, 1215 Hill St. SE. Pull on your boots and buckle your belts to celebrate and support the youth in the community. Information: https://bgc-albany.org/annual-auction/.
CANCELED: Gratitude’s UpBeat Café, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Fourth Saturday. Local Corvallis jazz/blues musicians. Free. Information: visit gratitudejazzband.com/.
SUNDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Corvallis Auto Swap Meet & Dust ’em Off Car Show, 7 a.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. For the encouragement of interest in historical car preservation, restoration, knowledge of vintage vehicles and other activities. Information: http://bit.ly/2VPA2nA.
CANCELED: Albany Home and Garden Show, 10 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E, Albany. Home and garden show with ideas and supplies for home improvement. Information: https://bit.ly/2XTREQ7.
CANCELED: RaSani Health Fair, 10 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, Santiam Building, 3700 Knox Butte Road E, Albany. Creating community awareness of alternative independent holistic healthcare practitioners. Information: https://rasanifair.com/.
CANCELED: Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., First Alternative Community Meeting Room, 1007 SW Third, Corvallis. Second Sunday at First Alternative; call for fourth Sunday location. Information: 541-929-4301 or www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
CANCELED: Letter Writing Social, 2 to 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Fourth Sunday. Meet fellow letter writers, exchange stationery and write letters to loved ones. Information: cbcpubliclibrary.net.
CANCELED: Corvallis Youth Symphony Concert, 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Admission: Information/tickets: https://www.cysassoc.org/tickets/.
CANCELED: Majestic Readers’ Theatre presents: “Dear Elizabeth,” 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Robert Leff, “Dear Elizabeth” by Sarah Ruhl, is a life in letters. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/34Ov8tw.
CANCELED: Sundays@3 Concert Series: Adrato Trio, 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Oboist and English horn player Victoria Racz, cellist Dale Tolliver and pianist Colleen Adent. Information: https://bit.ly/2VANYjn.
CANCELED: Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 p.m., Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Every Sunday. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Every Sunday. No dance experience necessary. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://bit.ly/3cEMVFU.
MONDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
More
Online Events
Southtown Open Mic on Zoom, 8 p.m. Southtown Open Mic, a place for fans of music and spoken word to celebrate art, culture and community. Performers and listeners join to create. Virtual doors open at 7:45 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Register: https://bit.ly/SouthtownOpenMicZoom. Information: https://bit.ly/3eiH1w8.
Corvallis Online: Willamette Writers on the River: Sharpen your Wits, Building Story with Humor with Tiffany Pitts, 6:30 p.m.. Author Tiffany Pitts will discuss different ways humor can be used to deepen storytelling. Participants should be prepared to take part in a short writing exercise. Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/995654281 or phone in and enter meeting ID (no participant ID): Phone: 253 215 8782; US Meeting ID: 995 654 281. Information: https://willamettewriters.org/corvallis/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Information: https://bit.ly/2VG36fi.
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For intermediate students, learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students.
CANCELED: Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
CANCELED: Writers Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library meeting room, 1050 Applegate St. Every fourth Monday. Local writers share work, writing tips and offer constructive critique. Information: www.cbcpubliclibrary.net or call 541-929-3016.
CANCELED: Science Pub: "When Ideology Trumps Science: Why We Question the Experts on Everything from Climate Change to Vaccinations" (rescheduled from Feb. 10), 6 to 8 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 Second St., Corvallis. Speakers Brent Steele and Erika Wolters, Oregon State University Department of Political Science. Information: https://bit.ly/3cBI0ph.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Film Screening and Panel Discussion: "Rewilding a Mountain," 7 to 9 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, C&E Hall, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. “Rewilding a Mountain,” produced by OSU professor William Ripple and director Trip Jennings. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/394YKE4.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Mondays. Cost: $15 general; $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
More
Online Events
Webinar: Dueling with Diggers: Gophers, moles, voles and ground squirrels, 10 a.m., OSU Master Gardener Program. The 2020 series of Advanced Training Webinars for Master Gardeners sponsored by Oregon State University Extension, Dana Sanchez will discuss digging critters that might be encountered in a yard or garden, sharing management tips followed by a Q&A. Pre-register: https://bit.ly/2VfJtfi
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall 204, OSU campus, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All-inclusive choir open to the community. All levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Choir, Spring term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Every Tuesday. A great time to explore singing in a non-audition secular choir, dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Information: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email, nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Information: https://bit.ly/2VG36fi.
POSTPONED: Painting Party with Benton Soil Water and Conservation District, 11 a.m., 465 SW Monroe Ave., Ste 110, Corvallis. Event will be rescheduled for an as yet unknown future date. Event will not be held in April or in May. Information: https://bit.ly/3c2Qcib.
POSTPONED: Changing Coastlines, Past, Present and Future of Coastal Oregon, 3:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, C&E Hall, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Loren Davis will speak on how the Oregon coast’s geologic record and history is relevant to modern lives. Information: marine.studies@oregonstate.edu.
POSTPONED to 2021: Starker Lecture: "The Road Less Traveled: How Women in Forestry Can Save the World," 5:30 p.m., George Peavy Forest Science Center, Room 117, 3100 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Speaker Edie Sonne Hall, founder and principal of Three Trees Consulting, will share personal stories and lessons. Information: https://bit.ly/2yzSjeM.
POSTPONED: Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “Do the Right Thing,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Racial tensions rise when a local Italian pizza owners’ Italian wall of fame becomes a symbol of racism and hate. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/34UGoV2.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Pizza Dreams Art Contest, 11 a.m., online with American Dream Pizza. Create a pizza-inspired work of art, using what you have on hand, no rules, anything goes. Contest goes to the end of the month, create many works of art and share to American Dream Pizza’s Facebook page or Instagram. Winners will be picked at random and artwork will be featured in a post. Tag American Dream Pizza to be in the running for prizes: @AmerianDreamPizza; #AmericanDreamPizza or #MusicArtBeerPizza.
Live Art Lesson: Drawing and Painting Spring, 11 to 11:45 a.m., hosted by Art & Craft Creativespace Maxitivity. Free live art lesson, appropriate for ages 5 and up, kids and adults welcome. Lessons begin easy and progress to more difficult classes. Email maxtvitycreativespace@gmail.com for the Zoom Link. Information: https://bit.ly/2xhtSmn.
Virtual Fundraiser for “Youth Matter”, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Virtual fundraiser benefiting local youth through Jackson Street on Zoom. Live host welcome with a short video program will highlight youth stories. Login directions will be shared leading up to the event via email, on our website, and on Facebook. Information/questions: 541-360-0867 or hannah.miller@jacksonstreet.org, or visit Youth Matter.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany, Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4 all ages. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
POSTPONED: In Concert: Pink Martini featuring Storm Large, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Performing in Corvallis to help raise funds for da Vinci Days. Information/tickets: https://www.tickettomato.com/event/6548.
