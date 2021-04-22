The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 22 through 29

"Music Saves" and "Suite: Isolation" by Patrick Collier, Truckenbrod Art Gallery, 517 SW Washington, Ave., Corvallis. "Music Saves" is a mixed-media installation of sculptures and paintings, and “Suite: Isolation” is a collection of paintings on paper that incorporate abstract forms and text. Collier is a local artist and arts writer whose work has been exhibited widely in Oregon, including Portland State University’s Broadway Gallery and Nine Gallery in Portland, Oregon State University’s Concourse Gallery and CEI Artworks in Corvallis, and the Schneider Museum of Art at Southern Oregon University in Ashland. Another exhibition of note was at The Suburban, at its original site in Oak Park, Illinois. His photography is in the permanent collections of OSU's “Art About Agriculture” program and Willamette University’s Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Salem. Collier writes art criticism for the online cultural publication Oregon ArtsWatch and is the author of numerous artist catalogue essays. Collier has Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Master of Arts in English literature and a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Masks are required and there will be a limit of four people in the gallery at any given time. There will not be an opening reception; however, the artist will be present during most gallery hours. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday.