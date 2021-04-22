The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 22 through 29

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: Held over through today: "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Animation Films," "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Live Action Films," "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Documentary Films," "You Will Die at 20." Held over through April 29: "This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection," "Blizzard of Souls," "Center Stage Center Stage." Also showing: "Slalom," "It's for Your Own Good," "True Mothers." Opening Friday: "Nina Wu," "The Race to Save the World," "My Wonderful Wanda." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Author reading, 7 p.m., Zoom. Grass Roots Books & Music hosts Jess Phoenix for a virtual reading from her book "Ms. Adventure: My Wild Exploration in Science, Lava and Life," followed by a brief question-and-answer session. Traveling the globe and discovering the secrets of the earth sounds like the purview of fictitious adventurers such as Indiana Jones and Robinson Crusoe. But for Phoenix, it’s a daily reality. As a volcanologist, she braves sweltering deserts and frigid glaciers to study the earth’s volcanoes. Her boots-on-the-ground approach to geology has taken her everywhere from the peaks of the Peruvian Andes to the wilds of the Grand Tetons. Ms. Adventure follows Phoenix on a breakneck journey across the globe as she encounters narcos in Sinaloa, trudges through sewers in Cusco, and cements a place for herself in the male-dominated field of volcanology. Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vNAeKgo7TuC5kVVuyVzkzQ.
Friday
“Race: Violence, Oppression, Forgiveness,” a program created for Corvallis-OSU Piano International’s "Wider Visions Project" by pianist Stephen Drury, is available free of charge at https://corvallispiano.org/copi_events/wider-visions-drury/. Wider Visions examines larger sociocultural issues — historical and contemporary — through the lens of the piano and its repertoire. Featuring works of Blake, Ives, Green and Wolf, Drury recorded this video at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. Also a conductor, Drury has performed throughout the world with a repertoire that stretches from Bach to Liszt to the music of today. Access to this video and others will remain on the website throughout the pandemic.
Saturday
Pre-Owned Art Sale, noon to 5 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Also noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through April 30. Information: hester@theartscenter.net or www.theartscenter.net.
Majestic Readers' Theatre Company presents "Hugs and Quiches," also on Sunday, online. Written and directed by local playwright Kali Kardas. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/diablastoff.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Author reading, 7 p.m., Zoom. Grass Roots Books & Music hosts Jennie Romer for a virtual reading from her book "Can I Recycle This? A Guide to Better Recycling and How to Reduce Single-Use Plastics," followed by a brief question-and-answer session. As a culture, Americans love to recycle. We’ve been taught it’s one of the best things you can do for the environment, and we take pride in sorting out our plastic bottles and metal cans. But how many of us know how recycling actually works, or where those bottles and cans end up? And how many of us have stood over our bins with a takeout container or packing material, asking, “Can I recycle this?” Romer is here to help. As a lawyer, environmental activist, and leading expert on single-use plastics, she’s spent over a decade fighting for effective pollution laws, including helping to author the New York and California plastic bag bans. Now she’s written the book to explain everything you need to know about recycling. Illustrated by Christie Young. Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cpAxAhhFQUqcq4S-JWkVWA.
On view
Artwork of Bill Thompson and Steve Terhune, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Vinyl artist Thompson and glass artist Terhune both use computer-aided cutting tools in their precision work. Thompson uses a computer-controlled cutter to create thin vinyl sheets, transferred and layered upon one another. Terhune recently brought in water-jet cutting technology. He uses the computer to design and then translate artwork to machine code for his precision glass cutting. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and by appointment through Saturday. Masks and social distancing required.
"Music Saves" and "Suite: Isolation" by Patrick Collier, Truckenbrod Art Gallery, 517 SW Washington, Ave., Corvallis. "Music Saves" is a mixed-media installation of sculptures and paintings, and “Suite: Isolation” is a collection of paintings on paper that incorporate abstract forms and text. Collier is a local artist and arts writer whose work has been exhibited widely in Oregon, including Portland State University’s Broadway Gallery and Nine Gallery in Portland, Oregon State University’s Concourse Gallery and CEI Artworks in Corvallis, and the Schneider Museum of Art at Southern Oregon University in Ashland. Another exhibition of note was at The Suburban, at its original site in Oak Park, Illinois. His photography is in the permanent collections of OSU's “Art About Agriculture” program and Willamette University’s Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Salem. Collier writes art criticism for the online cultural publication Oregon ArtsWatch and is the author of numerous artist catalogue essays. Collier has Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Master of Arts in English literature and a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Masks are required and there will be a limit of four people in the gallery at any given time. There will not be an opening reception; however, the artist will be present during most gallery hours. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday.
"Corvallis Art Guild: Celebrating 75 Years!," gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through May 20.
"Here Comes the Sun," Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Work of artists of the Corvallis Art Guild. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through May 29.
"Artists of the Linn County Arts Guild," The Brownsville Art Center and Gallery, 255 N. Main St. Also featuring the gallery's own local artists and craftspeople. Masks and social distancing required. Hours: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through May.
Photographs by James Schupp, concourse, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Schupp, an Oregon State University alumnus, noticed how empty the campus has been due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He used his favorite art form to capture that uncanny feeling. Free admission; visitors must wear face masks and observe OSU physical distancing protocols. Hours can be found at mu.oregonstate.edu/hours. Through June 11.
Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The new museum is now open with capacity of 12 visitors on the half-hour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Reservations required; advance tickets available at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com; $5 adult admission charged at the door; bring your ticket; reserve a ticket for everyone in your party, including children. Admission is free for those under 18, and students with valid ID.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.