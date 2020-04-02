The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 2 through 9

CANCELED: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Based on the book by Mark Haddon, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” follows the narrative of fifteen-year old Christopher Boone, as he investigates a dead dog killed by a fork. Presumed responsible, though he is innocent , Christopher sets out with his unique mind to find out who performed the deed. A heartbreaking and inspirational story examining what it truly means to love and the sacrifices it often takes to do so. Admission: $16 general; $14 seniors and students: Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=58&p=71.

POSTPONED: Chamber Music Corvallis presents: Cuarteto Latinoamericano, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St. One of the world’s renowned string quartets, Cuarteto Latinoamericano has been the leading proponent of Latin American music for the genre, for over thirty-five years. Having premiered over a hundred works written for them, they continue to introduce new and neglected composers. Admission: $26. Information: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/profile/3630304.