The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 16 through 23

THURSDAY
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Top 10 Thursday: Weird food combinations with Rylan, 10 a.m. Week two of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Check out the comment section for supplies that will be needed for the week. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week (while supplies last). Packets are split into grades 1-3, 4-5, and middle school. Currently working on packets for pre-K and kinders, but they are welcome to work on the grade 1-3 packets. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bgcalbany/posts/3460292563986320.
Facebook Live Oregon Jamboree: Jam Session with Mae Estes, 1 to 2 p.m. Taking inspiration from artists like Lee Ann Womack and Keith Whitley, Mae merges the timelessness of classic country music with modern melodies and production. Join in from home as the Oregon Jamboree brings you Mae Estes through its Virtual Jam Session Concert Series. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/902970340140433/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Wildlife Refuge Bilingual program: Trees & Other Greens/Árboles y Otras Plantas at Eagle Marsh Kiosk , two sessions: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon, Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Children ages 3-5 are invited to take nature walks, enjoy storytime and other activities. Siblings are welcome. Free. Information: 541-757-7236 or http://bit.ly/2Sgt2Oa.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall Room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comers” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
CANCELED: Good Greetings Training Workshop: Tips and Tricks for Excitable Dogs, 6 to 8 p.m., SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. Workshop designed to help dogs and their people handle life’s exciting moments. Dogs should have simple obedience skills such as sit and down. Not appropriate for dogs who are fearful or reactive toward people or other dogs. Cost: $25. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2wcinve.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Back in September.
CANCELED: The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild meets the third Thursday of each month, except August & December, 7:00 pm at the OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House on the corner of 8th & Jefferson in Corvallis. Open to the public. We have a brief business meeting, with a main program beginning around 7:30 pm. The goal of our group is to promote and support fine-art photography in the Willamette Valley. Our programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Guests are welcome.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
FRIDAY
Venues
Barsideous Brewing - Day Dreamer’s “So Below” Tour, Stream "So Below" on all platforms: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/daydreamer2/so-below, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe - Listen at home album release: Cathartes Aura, intentional project focused on the expression and catharsis of life. All day from home.
Greenberry Tavern - CANCELED: Prime Music Fridays, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: The Other Side of Colleen, 7 p.m.
Merlins Bar & Grill - CANCELED: Rockin’ at Merlins, 8:30 p.m.
The Voo Harrisburg - CANCELED: Taylors Crossing, 9 p.m.
More
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Fitness Friday with Carrie and Kim, 10 a.m. Week two of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Check out the comment section for supplies that will be needed for the week. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week (while supplies last). Packets are split into grades 1-3, 4-5, and middle school. Currently working on packets for pre-K and kinders, but they are welcome to work on the grade 1-3 packets. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bgcalbany/posts/3460292563986320.
Facebook Live Music a la Carte: Halie Loren, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing online this week: Singer-songwriter/pop-jazz artist Halie Loren has been dedicating her life to sharing her passion for authentic storytelling through music. The Music à la Carte Facebook page can be found at: https://beav.es/4Ns. Facebook Live events are free to view.
Facebook Live Oregon Jamboree: Jam Session with Chad Bushnell, 1 to 2 p.m. With influences like Vince Gill, Dwight Yoakam, Merle Haggard, Alabama, George Strait and Alan Jackson, Chad Bushnell will be playing some classic prime country tunes. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/541606416758273/.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Foodie Friday: Pizza and calzone with Liz, 4 p.m. Week two of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Check out the comment section for supplies that will be needed for the week. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs for the week (while supplies last). Packets are split into grades 1-3, 4-5, and middle school. Currently working on packets for pre-K and kinders, but they are more than welcome to work on the grade 1-3 packets. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bgcalbany/posts/3460292563986320.
Virtual Art Show: "A Sense of Place in the Northwest," by local artist Greg Pfarr, April through beginning of May at https://coastarts.org/events/a-sense-of-place-in-the-pacific-northwest-work-by-greg-pfarr/ Paintings, drawings and etchings of the high country in the Cascades, along with mountains and glaciers in Alaska.
Live Stream Music: Johnathan Sterling, 5 p.m. Live music stream for your evening with local musician Johnathan Sterling. Information: https://bit.ly/3ador4Z or https://restream.io/?ref=6AYgR.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
POSTPONED: Art is Wild 2020, 5:30 p.m., Philomath Scout Lodge. 5th annual Art is Wild - auction and fundraiser supporting Chintimini Wildlife Center. Information: https://bit.ly/2UWjxVQ.
CANCELED: Kalapuyans of the Willamette Valley: "Kalapuyan Archaeology: The Cultural Record Before 1800," 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Brownsville, Social Hall, 27910 Seven Mile Lane. Dr. Tom Connolly will present the third lecture in the series on Kalapuyan archaeology before 1800. Free. Information: 541-466-3390.
CANCELED: "Singu-hilarity: A Robot Comedy Variety Show," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Some of the most nerdy, scientific and autonomous performers join Jon the Robot, a robotic stand-up comedian, for an evening of comedy, music, dance and visual art. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=52&p=36.
CANCELED: Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
Venues
Barsideous Brewing - Virtual Brew Fest: Visit http://byobeerfest.hotv.org/ and purchase a $5 “ticket” for admission, with 100% of proceeds going to a relief fund for mid-valley (Corvallis, Albany, Philomath and Lebanon) brewery service industry staff in need. Use #BYOBeerFest, noon to 7 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon - Virtual Brew Fest: Visit http://byobeerfest.hotv.org/ and purchase a $5 “ticket” for admission, with 100% of proceeds going to a relief fund for mid-valley (Corvallis, Albany, Philomath and Lebanon) brewery service industry staff in need. Use #BYOBeerFest, noon to 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Vocal Point, 7 p.m.
Merlins Bar & Grill - CANCELED: Rockin’ at Merlins, 8:30 p.m.
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild Showcase
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Online Events
Majesticpiece Theatre: "Treasure Island" (Livestream), 7:30 p.m. "Treasure Island" is a timeless tale of pirates and adventure written by Robert Louis Stevenson and adapted by Orson Welles for the Mercury Radio Theatre as a play for voices. Directed by and edited for the digital stage by Cherie Gullerud. Actors audition via video submission, have one dress rehearsal, and then perform for a live Facebook audience. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/225869342029976/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: AVA Photo Awards Ceremony, 9 to 11 a.m., The Pix Theater, 321 Second Ave. SW, Albany. View photographs from the 2020 Albany Visitors Association Photo Contest on the big screen, meet the photographers and enjoy some light refreshments. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IuEcZS.
CANCELED: Earth and Arbor Day Habitat Restoration, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Park, 725 Waverly Dr. NE, Albany. Native shrub weeding and mulching event for Earth and Arbor Day. Assist with weeding, mulching and litter removal. Tools, water and snacks provided. Free. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2TFYPYq.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
CANCELED: Family Music Fun, 11 a.m. third Saturdays, Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Kids’ Days at the Museum: Art: The 4th “R”, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. History comes to life with storytelling, scavenger hunts and fun hands-on activities that are tied to the current exhibitions. For ages five through 10, family and friends. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HZkaXm.
POSTPONED: Auditions: Majestic Summer Theatre Adventure Camp. “Disney’s Lion King Jr.”, 1 to 5 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Celebrating the circle of life auditions for Disney’s Lion King Jr., brings Simba and Rafiki, along with the African savannah to life on stage. Students ages nine to 16 are invited to learn about acting, singing, dancing and technical theater by producing the show from start to finish. No experience required. Information/registration: https://www.majestic.org/auditions.
CANCELED: The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
CANCELED: Gathering Together Farm Wine Dinner, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Gathering Together Farm, 25159 Grange Hall Rd., Philomath. An evening of dinner and wine on the Gathering Together Farm, the third Saturday, March through October. Five course meal accompanied by three wine pours from local vineyards. Seating is limited. Reservations begin the first of each month for each month’s dinner. Admission: $75 per person. Information/reservation: 541-929-4270.
CANCELED: Improv Smackdown: 2 Towns Ciderhouse vs. Block 15 Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. In the grand tradition of “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” Corvallis’ top improvisational comedians and performers meet for a night of made-up madcap fun showcasing two teams of improv-ers battling against each other. Admission: $14 general; $12 seniors and students. Information /tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=55&p=24.
CANCELED: Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
Canceled and Postponed Events
EVENT CANCELED; GARDENS OPEN: Earth Day at the Thyme Gardens, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Hwy., Alsea. Celebrate and share the inspiration to make the earth a better place. Event features vendors, kids activities, forest and herb garden walks, including an Earth Factoid Scavenger Hunt in the garden for the kids. Herbal refreshments and food available for purchase. Free. Information: https://www.thymegarden.com/Events.
POSTPONED: International Steinway Piano Series: Sergei Babayan, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Pianist Sergei Babayan, hailed for his emotional intensity, bold energy and color, brings a deep understanding and insight to a diverse repertoire. Program includes Liszt’s Ballade No. 2 in B minor and Funérailles; Ryabov’s Fantasia in C minor, Op. 21, in memory of Maria Yudina; and Rameau’s selected works. Admission: $25 advance; $28 door; college students with ID and youth 8 to 18 admitted free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2NNqfJK.
CANCELED: Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
POSTPONED: “I Wrote That One Too”: An Evening with Steve Dorff, The Hit Songs and the Stories Behind Them, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Join Steve Dorff, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, for an evening of the stories behind the songs and the stars that made them famous. Admission: $40 advance reserve; $30 general; $5 more for each at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2RWjVAM.
MONDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House - CANCELED: Bow Wow Bingo, 6 p.m., 21+, $1 a card or 6 cards $5.
More
Online Events
Virtual Jam Session: Jobe Woosley and Company, noon to 1 p.m. Jobe Woosley & Company, are a Sweet Home born folk/Americana band with smooth harmonies and lyrics that cut right through pop culture and take you to the heart of what really matters. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/242892120235972/.
Southtown Open Mic on Zoom, 8 p.m. Southtown Open Mic is a place for fans of music and spoken word to celebrate art, culture and community. An online version of our open mic will be offered as long as FireWorks restaurant is closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Welcoming both performers and listeners to join in creating a special opportunity. Virtual doors open at 7:45 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. To register: https://bit.ly/SouthtownOpenMicZoom Information: https://bit.ly/3eiH1w8.
Canceled and Postponed Events
Temporarily Closed: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students. Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
CANCELED: Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free support group. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
CANCELED: Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
CANCELED: Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Third Monday of each month. Detox/retox, all-levels flow class with instructor Cait Gill. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat, if possible. Space is limited; 21+ only, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/deluxe.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. First and third Mondays. Drop in only yoga. Bring your own mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/events/.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli - CANCELED: Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
More
Online Events
Webinar: Gardening with Native Plants and the OregonFlora project, 10 a.m., OSU Master Gardener Program. This webinar is part of the 2020 series of Advanced Training Webinars for Master Gardeners sponsored by Oregon State University Extension. Join Dr. Linda Hardison of the OregonFlora Project for a special webinar on native plants in the garden. Learn tips for including native plants that will thrive in your garden and the resources behind the OregonFlora project. Get a sneak peek at the new Gardening with Natives web portal, too! This webinar will be recorded. Pre-register here: https://learn.extension.org/events/3738
Webcast Series: "Inside the Musician’s Studio with Composer Jonathan Newman," 12 to 1 p.m., Webcast Series “Inside the Musician’s Studio” hosted by Oregon State University Bands. Webcast will spend time with some truly amazing musicians and composers. Below is the Zoom meeting link. It is a reoccurring session, so that you can use the same ID for whichever ever session you would like. Information and link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/638978657; Meeting ID: 638 978 657.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall Room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comers” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Craft Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Crafts and conversation for all ages 16 and older. Supplies provided or bring your own project and supplies. Held every third Tuesday. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Darkside Cinema: Sci-Fi Extravaganza, 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Live Stream Benefit Concert for Confluence LGBT Chorus: "What the Heart Can Hold" featuring Erin McGrath, 7 to 8 p.m. Miss Smith is proud to present Erin McGrath in a Livestream concert benefiting Confluence LGBT Chorus of Willamette Valley. Originally scheduled to take place at First Congregational Church in Salem, this concert will become a living room livestream. Erin will be performing an eclectic mix of songs and will be joined by Sam Ray Kinney and Miss Smith herself, from a distance. Miss Smith is working to broadcast live from her new YouTube Channel. Updates on how/where to find live stream will be posted. You will be invited to visit www.misssmithpresents.com and make a donation that will go directly to Confluence LGBT Chorus of Willamette Valley. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1102254146787340/.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Postponed and Canceled Events
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
POSTPONED: Special Event at the Whiteside: "Samurai in the Oregon Sky," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A Japanese pilot, Nobuo Fujita, conducted the only manned aerial bombings of the United States mainland during WWII, in 1942, leading to a 35-year friendship with the people of a small Oregon town. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109643.
CANCELED: Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road S.E., Albany. This is a no cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Live Art Lesson: Drawing and Painting Spring, 11 to 11:45 a.m., hosted by Art & Craft Creativespace: Maxitivity. Lesson begins easy and progresses to more difficult classes. Find this week’s lesson and supplies on the Maxitivity home page. Free live art lesson, appropriate for ages 5 and up, kids and adults welcome. Email: maxtvitycreativespace@gmail.com for the Zoom link. Donations appreciated; donate on Facebook under Learn More. Information: https://bit.ly/2xhtSmn.
Facebook Live Oregon Jamboree: Jam Session with McKayla Marie, noon to 1 p.m. With a family rivalry of her dad's love of Garth Brooks and her mom's love of rock 'n' roll, McKayla is ready to bring some country rock your way for this Facebook Live Jam Session. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/235745741121825/.
Virtual Art Show: "A Sense of Place in the Northwest," by local artist Greg Pfarr, April through beginning of May at https://coastarts.org/events/a-sense-of-place-in-the-pacific-northwest-work-by-greg-pfarr/. Paintings, drawings and etchings of the high country in the Cascades, along with mountains and glaciers in Alaska.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
CANCELED: Lunchbox Art Talk: Printing, noon, The Art Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Variety of print techniques and what printmaking is about. Information will be available on hand pulled prints versus reproduction techniques. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall Room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comers” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
