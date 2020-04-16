The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 16 through 23

WEDNESDAY

Online Events

Live Stream Benefit Concert for Confluence LGBT Chorus: "What the Heart Can Hold" featuring Erin McGrath, 7 to 8 p.m. Miss Smith is proud to present Erin McGrath in a Livestream concert benefiting Confluence LGBT Chorus of Willamette Valley. Originally scheduled to take place at First Congregational Church in Salem, this concert will become a living room livestream. Erin will be performing an eclectic mix of songs and will be joined by Sam Ray Kinney and Miss Smith herself, from a distance. Miss Smith is working to broadcast live from her new YouTube Channel. Updates on how/where to find live stream will be posted. You will be invited to visit www.misssmithpresents.com and make a donation that will go directly to Confluence LGBT Chorus of Willamette Valley. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1102254146787340/.