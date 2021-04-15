The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 15 through 22

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: Last day: "Days of the Bagnold Summer," "Test Pattern," "Acasa, My Home." Held over through April 22: "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Animation Films," "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Live Action Films," "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Documentary Films," "You Will Die at 20." Held over through April 29: "This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection," "Blizzard of Souls," "Center Stage Center Stage." Opening Friday: "Slalom," "It's for Your Own Good," "True Mothers." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents "The Beethoven Project" in honor of the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven. A curated selection of sonatas performed by eight international artists has been recorded especially for the local audience. Hear them free of charge at https://corvallispiano.org/beethoven-project. The digital concert hall of "Re-Imaginings, a Virtual Piano Festival" also features recitals in its "World Pianist," “Live and Local,” "Wider Visions" and "Catch a Rising Star" series. Enjoy them anytime in the comfort of your home.
Friday
Virtual reading, 7 p.m. Grass Roots Books & Music in Corvallis will host an event featuring Justin St. Germain, who will read from his new book "Truman Capote's 'In Cold Blood.'" A question-and-answer session will follow. Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y5P7uS4ZTdWp6D5zjuHMtw.
Saturday
Majesticpiece Theatre presents Shakespeare's "Macbeth," live online at 7:30 p.m. Adapted and directed by Martha Benson. A group of quarantined actors try to put on a Zoom production of "Macbeth." Can the company break the curse? Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/mptmac.
Monday
Donate to the Pre-Owned Art Sale, noon to 5 p.m. Monday through April 22, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Original art only; no prints or copies. The sale is set for noon to 5 p.m. April 24 and April 27 through 30. Information: hester@theartscenter.net or www.theartscenter.net.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
On view
"The Howland Community Open Exhibition," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The center's most popular show annually, celebrating community creativity with art by 200 residents of Benton and Linn counties, of all ages and accomplishments. Exhibit open noon to 5 p.m. today through this Sunday. COVID-19 visitor information available at www.theartscenter.net.
"Black in Oregon: 1840-1870," first floor gallery, Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artifacts and photos from the society's collection, some of which have never been displayed. A traveling exhibition developed by the Oregon Black Pioneers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through this Saturday.
Artwork of Bill Thompson and Steve Terhune, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Vinyl artist Thompson and glass artist Terhune both use computer-aided cutting tools in their precision work. Thompson uses a computer-controlled cutter to create thin vinyl sheets, transferred and layered upon one another. Terhune recently brought in water-jet cutting technology. He uses the computer to design and then translate artwork to machine code for his precision glass cutting. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and by appointment through April 24. Masks and social distancing required.
"Music Saves" and "Suite: Isolation" by Patrick Collier, Truckenbrod Art Gallery, 517 SW Washington, Ave., Corvallis. "Music Saves" is a mixed-media installation of sculptures and paintings, and “Suite: Isolation” is a collection of paintings on paper that incorporate abstract forms and text. Collier is a local artist and arts writer whose work has been exhibited widely in Oregon, including Portland State University’s Broadway Gallery and Nine Gallery in Portland, Oregon State University’s Concourse Gallery and CEI Artworks in Corvallis, and the Schneider Museum of Art at Southern Oregon University in Ashland. Another exhibition of note was at The Suburban, at its original site in Oak Park, Illinois. His photography is in the permanent collections of OSU's “Art About Agriculture” program and Willamette University’s Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Salem. Collier writes art criticism for the online cultural publication Oregon ArtsWatch and is the author of numerous artist catalogue essays. Collier has Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Master of Arts in English literature and a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Masks are required and there will be a limit of four people in the gallery at any given time. There will not be an opening reception; however, the artist will be present during most gallery hours. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 25.
"Corvallis Art Guild: Celebrating 75 Years!," gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through May 20.
"Artists of the Linn County Arts Guild," The Brownsville Art Center and Gallery, 255 N. Main St. Also featuring the gallery's own local artists and craftspeople. Masks and social distancing required. Hours: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through May.
Photographs by James Schupp, concourse, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Schupp, an Oregon State University alumnus, noticed how empty the campus has been due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He used his favorite art form to capture that uncanny feeling. Free admission; visitors must wear face masks and observe OSU physical distancing protocols. Hours can be found at mu.oregonstate.edu/hours. Through June 11.
Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The new museum is now open with capacity of 12 visitors on the half-hour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Reservations required; advance tickets available at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com; $5 adult admission charged at the door; bring your ticket; reserve a ticket for everyone in your party, including children. Admission is free for those under 18, and students with valid ID.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.