The E arts and entertainment calendar for April 1 through 8

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Rose Plays Julie," "Perfumes," "Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*aggot F**cker," "The Falconer," "Keep an Eye Out," "Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman," "Days of the Bagnold Summer," "Test Pattern," "Acasa, My Home." Opening Friday: "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Animation Films," "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Live Action Films," "2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Documentary Films," "You Will Die at 20." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents a recital by Yulianna Avdeeva recorded in Munich, Germany, especially for Corvallis audiences. A first-prize winner in the International Chopin Competition, Avdeeva's recital includes works of Chopin, including the popular Polonaise in A Flat Major, Op. 53. Listen free of charge at https://corvallispiano.org/copi_events/yulianna-avdeeva-world-pianist-series/. This performance is part of "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival, a digital concert hall featuring recitals in its "Beethoven Project," "Live and Local," "Wider Visions" and "Catch a Rising Star Series." Watch them any time in the comfort of your home at corvallispiano.org.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
On view
"The Howland Community Open Exhibition," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The center's most popular show annually, celebrating community creativity with art by 200 residents of Benton and Linn counties, of all ages and accomplishments. Vote for People's Choice Award through Tuesday. Exhibit open through April 17. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. COVID-19 visitor information available at www.theartscenter.net.
"Black in Oregon: 1840-1870," first floor gallery, Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artifacts and photos from the society's collection, some of which have never been displayed. A traveling exhibition developed by the Oregon Black Pioneers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
"No Shrinking Violets," Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. The quilt artists of High Fiber Diet, an organization of fiber and fabric artists of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, have created this exhibition to express their passion for the color purple. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
"Corvallis Art Guild: Celebrating 75 Years!," gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Through April 30. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
"Artists of the Linn County Arts Guild," The Brownsville Art Center and Gallery, 255 N. Main St. Also featuring the gallery's own local artists and craftspeople. Masks and social distancing required. Through May. Hours: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
"Music Saves" and "Suite: Isolation" by Patrick Collier, Truckenbrod Art Gallery, 517 SW Washington, Ave., Corvallis. "Music Saves" is a mixed-media installation of sculptures and paintings, and “Suite: Isolation” is a collection of paintings on paper that incorporate abstract forms and text. Collier is a local artist and arts writer whose work has been exhibited widely in Oregon, including Portland State University’s Broadway Gallery and Nine Gallery in Portland, Oregon State University’s Concourse Gallery and CEI Artworks in Corvallis, and the Schneider Museum of Art at Southern Oregon University in Ashland. Another exhibition of note was at The Suburban, at its original site in Oak Park, Illinois. His photography is in the permanent collections of OSU's “Art About Agriculture” program and Willamette University’s Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Salem. Collier writes art criticism for the online cultural publication Oregon ArtsWatch and is the author of numerous artist catalogue essays. Collier has Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Master of Arts in English literature and a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Masks are required and there will be a limit of four people in the gallery at any given time. There will not be an opening reception; however, the artist will be present during most gallery hours.
Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The new museum is now open with capacity of 12 visitors on the half-hour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Reservations required; advance tickets available at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com; $5 adult admission charged at the door; bring your ticket. Admission is free for those under 18, and students with valid ID.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Open call for art: The 38th annual Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition, sponsored by Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, invites visual artists to consider the influence of food, fibers and natural resources. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/art/art-shows/2021.
Call to artists: The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument 2021 Artist-in-Residence Program is seeking applications. Artistic expertise, professionalism and creative uses of artistic media are encouraged. Selected artists will receive a one- or two-week residency at CSNM facilities in Ashland this July. During their stay, artists will share their vision in one public presentation. Following their residency, artists donate at least one digital image of their completed artwork to CSNM. Information and an application form are available at 541-618-2256, jbrumm@blm.gov or https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/artist-in-residence/air-sites/cascade-siskiyou. Applications must be postmarked by Monday.