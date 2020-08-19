The allure of physical things: On keeping records, CDs and cassette tapes in a streaming world

A bit of background… About 20 years ago, I bought myself a stereo that would have been the envy of any Oregon State student throwing a house party. I recently found myself explaining to my 20-something nephew that this system was “call the cops loud. Seriously, you crank this up, your neighbors will call the police.” He was skeptical. After all, the speakers were connected to the receiver with actual copper wire. Fascinating and primitive.

Regardless, this stereo system would no longer fit in my newly wedded bliss, in part because the two speakers amounted to monoliths. Each was 2 feet tall and roughly a foot wide and a foot deep. I figured I could get a tabletop speaker that would sound decent enough, and discard my receiver at the same time.

Plus, it was no longer necessary to pump up the volume on a regular basis and rattle the dishes and windows. Of the neighbors.

So I researched more space-efficient and modern models that would be compatible with my caveman-era components. This was more difficult than you’d expect, because many small but quality speakers from respected brands don’t use cables of any sort, except for charging.