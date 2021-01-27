Reader feedback to our Oregon arts series

Our series on Oregon’s greatest artworks and artists ran for four weeks starting on Christmas Eve, and as part of the articles we asked readers for feedback, specifically to tell us how we missed the mark.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, we received the best crop of reader responses for the story on Oregon’s greatest authors by James Day. Oregon has a strong literary tradition — maybe it’s the weather that inspires so many residents to write during the dreary winter months — so a story on authors has the most potential for disagreement.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Beaver State doesn’t have a plethora of movies to choose from, and of those, several are no-brainer choices, so there was relatively little feedback to our piece on Oregon’s greatest contributions to the silver screen.

Here’s a look at some highlights of the reader responses we received — and we’re also grateful for the many readers who thanked us for entertaining and educating them with this series.

Responses to top authors