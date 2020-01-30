'Rando Extravagando' rides the comedic edge at the Majestic

First off, what's this "Rando Extravagando" business?

Ask its writer/creators, Michael Winder and Dorrie Board, then brace for their replies. It carries an almost Victorian air, doesn't it, stamped across posters and plastered on poles through the 19th and early 20th century. In fact, it could very well be the name of a headline performer on such a bill — a magician, perhaps, "The Amazing Rando Extravagando." "You'll never know what comes out of his sleeve!" as Winder said.

But the truth exists elsewhere, firmly in the modern age: an electronic file Winder named "Junk Drawer," though it's hardly bogged with junk. He tucks ideas here, from character names to scenarios to potential show titles. His favorite of the latter: "Rando Extravagando."

"I think it captures the anything-goes aspect of a sketch comedy show, where you can take a weird left turn at any given moment," he said.

Expect an abundance of such moments Friday and Saturday night, when "Rando Extravagando" extracts various comic delights from its own sleeves at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis. (See info box for further details.)