The Winterail Railroadiana show and sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the Corvallis High School theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave.
The event offers a full day of railroad collectables for sale, including railroad china, artifacts, books, photos and hard-to-find time tables. Railroad DVDs and railroad-inspired apparel also will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $8 at the door.
Full fare tickets, which also include entry to the Railroad Photography Exposition, an evening of originally produced multimedia, audio-video presentations on train topics, also will also be available at the door for $55. This event offers the above and afternoon and evening of originally produced multimedia, audio-video presentations on a variety of train topics.
Go to www.winterail.com for more info.