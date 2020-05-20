Play in a day by remote? Unprecedented!

Writers worked in “chips” in many ways: bags of the crunchy snacks, references to chipped nails or a chip on one’s shoulder, or — in the bathtub sketch — a bargain-bin tape of the late-70s buddy-cop TV show featuring Ponch and Jon.

“Participants, as far as I can tell, had a blast,” Kohler said. “I got a lot of sweet Facebook comments and emails after the fact.”

Audience members had fun, too, based on a comment thread of more than 550 contributions and a voting form with 263 votes, she said. “We either had a really big audience or a lot of people cheating in a low-stakes theater competition.”

Kohler estimated about half of the 40 or so participants in this year’s show were either involved with last year’s “Iron Thespian” or had experienced other play-in-a-day events.

This was Warren’s fourth 24-hour play, his first by remote. He said he’d happily do another.

“I kind of hope that even as we open back up as a society, places like Majestic will continue with these online performances in some capacity,” he said. “They say adversity is the mother of invention. Getting out of the typical theater mindset is scary at first, but it creates opportunities you otherwise might not have considered. I learned from ‘Iron Thespian’ approaches and ways of thinking about theater and dialogue that I think, once we can get back on stage, will help me become a better actor and writer.”