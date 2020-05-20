Play in a day by remote? Unprecedented!

Karl can’t get his microphone off mute. Karen won’t stop yelling at her kids. Maris is skipping the meeting entirely so she can Zoom into her sister-in-law’s wedding.
And the whole situation is, of course — say it with us — unprecedented.
Too real? Too true. That very reality pushed Team 1, Pandemic at the Disco, past all competitors Saturday to claim the championship for the Majestic Theatre’s 24-hour competition, “Iron Thespian: COVID Clash.”
The 13-minute play “Profits in the Time of COVID-19” shows Karen (Diane Slamp of Albany) spending the meeting both berating and talking over her hapless presentation partner, Karl (Noah Fox of Corvallis), while Jane (Mary Helen Otrembiak of Glen Carbon, Illinois) finally manages to log in and supervisor Lucy (Jeannette Miller Mickenham of Philomath) tries vainly to keep everyone on track.
“#Accurate,” one viewer confirmed via the Zoom chat feature audiences used to watch the show.
“This is almost painfully realistic,” agreed another.
“Profit” beat out five other competitors in the “play in a day” competition and also took home the “Too Close to Reality While Still Being Amusing” award.
Cory Warren of Corvallis, who wrote the show (Kelsea Viera Ashenbrenner of Portland directed), said Zoom shows are great, but there’s a certain awkwardness in trying to portray a relationship within a tiny square.
“Having the play set up as a group of coworkers having a Zoom meeting allowed the framing set up by Zoom itself to become something that, for the actors and hopefully the audience, would feel natural in a time where nothing we are doing as a society feels natural,” he said. “So from that, a pitch meeting seemed like a perfect fit.”
This is the second 24-hour “Iron Thespian” competition the Majestic has sponsored, but like the meeting situation for Warren’s characters, it’s the first to be done entirely by remote.
Seven playwrights spent from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday creating 10- to 15-minute stories to share with seven teams of actors and directors.
In addition to meeting the time crunch, each had to include certain “ingredients” in the work: a mask, a dance party, the word “unprecedented” and — as a bonus — some form of chips.
The inclusion of “unprecedented” was a no-brainer, said Mischa Brittin, the show’s host (as Petunia Rufflebottom).
“I feel like we’re just all not hearing it enough every day, you know?” she said.
Rehearsals took place in various Zoom rooms on Saturday for another 12 hours, and then the virtual curtain rose on the Facebook livestream page.
Don’t ask organizer Rachel Kohler how it went just yet, though. The Majestic’s program assistant for education is still catching up on her sleep.
“In a few months, I’ll forget the stress and just remember how much fun everyone had, and probably be ready to do it all over,” she said via email after a Sunday recovery. “I could definitely see maybe doing another one in the fall.”
Like the struggling team members in “Profit,” this year’s “Iron Thespian” had a few technical mishaps with cameras and microphones.
Organizers also decided to scrap one of the seven plays entirely after deciding that groups had not been provided with adequate instructions about diversity, equity and inclusivity practices to ensure respectful programming.
“When the show was reviewed this morning, I determined that the potential for the show to harm folks from marginalized communities in the audience outweighed its potential to be educational or entertaining,” Jimbo Ivy, theater supervisor for Corvallis Parks & Recreation, told the audience.
It wasn’t the intent of the author, he added. “I apologize to the volunteers who had put their efforts and passions into working on the piece but were unable to see it realized, and we will be changing our procedures to ensure that this situation doesn’t happen again.”
Ivy’s introduction was one of very few solemn moments in the evening’s competition, which offered audiences experiences in, among other things: remote dating across the multiverse, a sequel to “Robin Hood,” a partygoing ghost and a character hiding in a bathtub.
Writers worked in “chips” in many ways: bags of the crunchy snacks, references to chipped nails or a chip on one’s shoulder, or — in the bathtub sketch — a bargain-bin tape of the late-70s buddy-cop TV show featuring Ponch and Jon.
“Participants, as far as I can tell, had a blast,” Kohler said. “I got a lot of sweet Facebook comments and emails after the fact.”
Audience members had fun, too, based on a comment thread of more than 550 contributions and a voting form with 263 votes, she said. “We either had a really big audience or a lot of people cheating in a low-stakes theater competition.”
Kohler estimated about half of the 40 or so participants in this year’s show were either involved with last year’s “Iron Thespian” or had experienced other play-in-a-day events.
This was Warren’s fourth 24-hour play, his first by remote. He said he’d happily do another.
“I kind of hope that even as we open back up as a society, places like Majestic will continue with these online performances in some capacity,” he said. “They say adversity is the mother of invention. Getting out of the typical theater mindset is scary at first, but it creates opportunities you otherwise might not have considered. I learned from ‘Iron Thespian’ approaches and ways of thinking about theater and dialogue that I think, once we can get back on stage, will help me become a better actor and writer.”
