Working for Gathering Together Farm at the Corvallis Farmers Market on Saturdays, Brittney West loved to watch customers open their Community Supported Agriculture boxes.
The CSA boxes bring fresh food to people directly from the farm. People were giddy at seeing the medley of local, seasonal produce inside, and it gave West the inspiration to create something different.
"It planted a seed in my artist mind to create an art subscription box, and the acronym worked in my favor to be converted to Community Supported ART," she said.
West's company, Plant Posse, is devoted to making jewelry and art that promotes plant pride. So, she decided, "it would be the perfect project for our Plant Posse artists to take on with the same buy-local, buy-direct spirit as the agricultural model."
She discovered there were similar community-supported art efforts throughout the country, but none that yet existed in Oregon.
The Plant Posse CSA boxes are a quarterly surprise subscription of jewelry and art inspired by local and seasonal fruit, vegetables, plants and fungi. Much like an agriculture box, each art box will consist of fresh new works that may include handmade jewelry, original paintings, eco-prints, stickers, needlepoint and sculpture.
Subscriptions will offer customers the choice from five different boxes with a variety of items, ranging from $15-$100. Three out of the five boxes have jewelry.
"You can also choose to have an art-only box, if you don't wear jewelry," West said.
The primary way for people to learn more about art boxes and to register for a subscription is on the Plant Posse website (see content box). People also can swing by the Plant Posse/Brittney West Studio, 340 SW Second St. Suite No. 3, during the next Corvallis Arts Walk on Jan. 17, where sample boxes will be on view and available for pickup.
"Some examples of previous jewelry and art we've created include hand-sculpted and hand-painted earrings and necklaces such as Rainier and red cherries, Fuyu Persimmons, Chanterelles, Ginkgo Leaves, watermelon, carrots and turnips," West said.
In the past, Plant Posse artists have also produced watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, prints, needlepoint and polymer clay sculptures of artichokes, peaches, mushrooms, beets, cabbage and house plants.
Eco-prints are printed locally on 100 percent recycled paper, as are most of the company's shipping and packaging materials.
"All our products are vegan," she said.
In addition to West, who works with all of the media included in the boxes, Plant Posse features several local artists on staff and those who do contract work.
"Our work is really unique, positive, playful, and I can see these surprise CSA boxes bringing joy and adding liveliness and color to a kitchen, wall or shelf," she said.
West's goal for the CSA boxes is to create a mutually beneficial exchange between mid-valley artists and community members who share the same excitement over local seasonal produce, plants and fungi.
"By subscribing, customers are providing steady work for artists, allowing them to do what they love. In return, it will shine through the work and customers get to adopt and adore these unique works of art," she said.