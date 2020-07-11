Philomath Frolic & Rodeo hosts drive-in fireworks show

The show began around 9:50 p.m. and was put on by Western Display Fireworks, a family-owned contractor based in Canby. With the help of usual Frolic & Rodeo sponsors as well as donations, the city was able to secure extra ammunition.

“Our guys like lighting off fireworks and they haven’t gotten to do it very much this year,” Workman said.

11-year-old Rocco Delarosa and his mom Jamie Beddingfield, waiting with the top off of their Jeep Wrangler, said it was nice to be away from their house and watch a professional fireworks show.

“I like fireworks and we don’t really do them at my house,” Rocco said. “My grandpa’s afraid of burning the house down.”

So, “It’s nice to get out around people and watch some fireworks,” Beddingfield added.

Christy Cole, her dad Greg Gaboni and her kids, nieces and nephews ate popcorn on the ground by their car while they waited for dusk.

Although they’d never attended Philomath’s rodeo, Cole said, she was thankful for the volunteers who still made the fireworks happen despite the risks.