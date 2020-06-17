Shoot, develop, fix: Corvallis photographer restores old Kodaks

The Retina Reflex, for instance, produced in the early '60s, is a beautiful model that boasts a light meter and Kodak's first single lens reflex design. SLR cameras allow the users looking through the viewfinder to see exactly what they'll actually shoot instead of an image that's upside down. But the Reflex camera uses a complicated series of pulleys and silk strings to link its shutter speed with its aperture and its exposure. Barden didn't dare touch it.

"This is so impossibly complex internally, I won't even consider taking this apart," he said. "I saw a video of Chris (Sherlock) unspooling that and thought, no way." Sherlock is probably the only person who can fix the model properly, he added, so he sent it to him.

No, Barden said, he probably can't fix your grandfather's old camera that you found in an attic last year, or the beat-up camera you picked up at that garage sale some time ago. Not unless it's part of the early Kodak Retina series. His skill set is pretty much limited to those, he said. And even if it is a Retina, he may not want yours — although you can check with him.

And he doesn't really fix the ones he finds to sell. He could, perhaps, but given the amount of time and effort they take to fix, there wouldn't be much of a profit involved.