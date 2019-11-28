Ken Pastega’s process for deciding what to add to the Pastega Christmas Light Display is fairly simple: He asks his grandkids what they like.
That approach in recent years had lead to the introduction of a raft of superhero and "Star Wars" characters, even a light-up Millennium Falcon.
This year their suggestions led to the addition of a range of "Harry Potter" characters and a unicorn mural. They join nearly 200 other characters on display for the 38th year of the display, which is scheduled to open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. from tonight until Jan. 1, at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis.
Pastega said to add new characters he and display organizers will project an image of that character onto a durable sheet of plywood and trace it out, then saw it into shape. They then put sealant on the wood to help protect it and take the cutouts to local high schools, where art classes paint the character images onto the wood using the projected image as a reference. Pastega added that he provides all the paints and materials.
This year Philomath High School students painted a dragon for the "Harry Potter" display. Corvallis High School students painted Hagrid, Dumbledore, and a large figure of Harry’s pet owl Hedwig. Santiam Christian Schools students painted Professor McGonagall, a flying car and the trio of the series' main characters, Harry, Ron and Hermione. An artist working for Burst's Candies painted a smaller owl panel for the display. A recent College Hill High School graduate also painted a unicorn mural for a separate new display.
Pastega said the purpose of adding the new items is to keep the drive-through display relevant for younger generations.
He said his parents, Mario and Alma Pastega, began the display in the early 1980s, when the family owned the local Pepsi bottling plant. Alma painted the characters in its early years.
According to Ken Pastega, giving high school students an opportunity to create things that become part of the display is a way to keep them engaged with it, a multi-generational community tradition at this point.
Dana Strowbridge, one of the display's lead organizers, added that the project also gives students a sense of ownership.
“It’s been amazing what the work has been,” she said.
Santiam Christian Schools art teacher Tina Longballa said she was first contacted about the possibility of having students paint panels for the Pastega lights in 2017, when the display added characters from the movie "Finding Nemo."
"My art students enjoy giving back to the community," she said.
When asked about having her students contribute again this year, she said, absolutely.
"Painting the pieces for the Pastega Light show is an honor and a privilege for my art students," she said. "They are taught in my art class to use their gifts to serve others. Painting the displays is a way they can use their talent to serve others!"
Corvallis High School junior Torie Arnold, who helped set up lights and displays with the school’s Key Club on Nov. 16, said she first started going to the display as a second-grader and she’s been an annual volunteer since the eighth grade.
“I like to go through the lights," she said. "It’s such a great experience. I decided to volunteer to keep that going."
Arnold added that she likes helping set the display up because it brings the whole community together.
“It pretty much is Christmas magic and Christmas joy,” she said.
Helping set up the display each year makes it more meaningful.
“Once I look back on it I think it’s going to be one of the best parts of my childhood,” she said.