The origin story for Nobuntu, the five-woman a cappella group from Zimbabwe, sounds just a little bit like the story behind — well, an American boy band.
But let Nobuntu's Duduzile Sibanda tell the story:
About seven years ago, the music label 10th District held open auditions for a vocal ensemble. "They thought this was a unique setup," Sibanda said in an interview. "They said they just wanted ladies who could sing a cappella."
As it turns out, they found five women who could sing a cappella. And since then, with the label's support, the women in Nobuntu have found their own way to international success. On Wednesday night, Nobuntu performs at Oregon State University, with OSU's Bella Voce women's choir joining the ensemble for some selections. (See the related box for details about the concert.)
Earlier this week, from a hotel room in Colorado, where heavy snows had prompted the cancellation of a concert, Sibanda was glad to hear that snow is not in the forecast for the mid-valley. And she filled in the rest of the Nobuntu story.
After those initial auditions, she said, the brass at 10th District brass essentially left the women alone. They told the women: "If we start telling you what to do, what you're doing won't have a point of view."
It took the women some time to work out that point of view. "In the beginning, this was hard work," Sibanda said. "But after seven years, we've learned a lot."
And, drawing on the musical influences that each member brought to the group, the sound of Nobuntu developed. It's a sound that draws deeply on traditional Zimbabwean music, but also includes strains of Afro jazz, gospel and reggae as well. Sibanda herself grew up adoring rhythm and blues, and that influence also can be heard in the group's music.
You have free articles remaining.
"Our music is a mix because of our characters and our backgrounds," she said.
In concert, the group performs with minimal percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira (the thumb piano) and authentic, organic dance movements.
Over the past few seasons, the quintet has performed at festivals and concert halls in Italy, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and North America. It has recorded three albums; the most recent, "Obabes beMbube," was released last year.
Those albums feature material that's been written by the group members, and Sibanda said songwriting is a group effort. "Somebody will write a chorus. They'll bring the rhythm to the group and say, 'This is what I have.' We'll build the song as a group."
But Sibanda isn't a fan of the recording studio: "Oh my goodness, studio is terrible," she said. "When you make a mistake live, it's gone. When you make a mistake in studio, you have to restart."
In concert settings, Nobuntu (the word is an African concept that values humbleness, love, purpose, unity and family from a woman's perspective) starts with a set list, "but we're free to just change it" depending on how the singers read the mood of the audience, she said.
But the basic philosophy of each performance remains the same, Sibanda said: "You just give it to the people and wait for the result. You just give it your all."
As for what's in store for the group's next seven years, the women in Nobuntu aren't too worried about coming up with a master plan. "For the past seven years, we haven't had any," Sibanda said. "We want to stay that way."