Noah Dietterich and Alex Pfender of yOya say they're planning to give the audience Saturday at Bombs Away Cafe an intimate acoustic performance and a danceable electronic show — all in one night.
The Corvallis natives and drummer Ian Meltzer will also play some songs from the band's new album, "The Half Turn," in both styles.
The plan is for the Los Angeles-based folk-electronic band to present two sets of its music.
"We're looking forward to showing people everything we do in one night," Dietterich said.
"The first set is going to be a quieter, more intimate, sound," Pfender said. "Simpler arrangements with guitar and maybe one keyboard, and Ian will probably play on some of the songs with us."
Dietterich and Pfender said they plan to talk more about the songs and the stories behind them in a relaxed coffeehouse atmosphere open to audience members of all ages.
In the later show, the band will perform an electrified set featuring electronic drums and synthesizer sounds. It is the type of concert yOya hasn't performed in Corvallis in a long time, Dietterich said.
"We're excited to bring the full volume," he said.
Yoya released its second full-length album in July with New Professor Music, an Los Angeles-based independent label.
The concept behind the new album's title, "The Half Turn," was that the band members are moving toward the future with half an eye on the past.
"The idea of the album is we're not turning all of the way around. We're still thinking about the future, and there's a lot of forward momentum to the music. So, it's just a half turn," Dietterich said.
He said the band has been receiving good press and feedback thus far about the album, including an article about its single, "The Bloom," from Pace Magazine.
"In some ways, more importantly, we've been getting a great stream of videos and photos from our friends and fans of the record spinning around on peoples' turntables or sitting in their record collections on the shelf with (them giving) the thumbs up," Dietterich said.
The band will have "The Half Turn" available for sale on vinyl and CD at Saturday night's show.
Although Dietterich and Pfender are touring nationwide now, the two enjoy returning to their hometown, where they have performed since they were 15.
Pfender is eager to share the new song, "When the World Was Young," which is specifically about childhood experiences and growing up in Corvallis.
"It's going to be extra meaningful to perform that in Corvallis," he said.