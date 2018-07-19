Guest conductor Travis Hatton will lead an orchestra that includes members of the Salem Philharmonia Orchestra, and musicians from the Willamette Valley Symphony in a performance titled "Broadway in July" 4 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at the Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis.
A preconcert talk is at 3:15 p.m.
From Gilbert and Sullivan’s "The Gondoliers" to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "The Phantom of the Opera" (which opened in 1988 and now is the longest-running Broadway musical), the concert will include excerpts from favorite Broadway musicals.
The concert, in Ashbrook's air-conditioned theater, includes songs from such perennial favorites as "Oklahoma," "South Pacific," "Camelot," "West Side Story" and others sung by vocalists Nick Larson, Jenna Skarpol, and Michael Ripp.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and youth (0-17 free). Advance tickets are available online at: http://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/.
