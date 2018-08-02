The Willamette Valley Fiddle Contest returns to the Benton County Fair & Rodeo for the 21st year, with the preliminaries beginning at 8:30 a.m. and finals set for 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at the Oak Grove Stage of the fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis.
A precontest registration and jam will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.
Fair visitors can watch fiddlers compete for more than $2,700 in prize money in a contest which regularly attracts fiddlers from all over the United States.
There is also a novice division in which many local fiddlers participate, in that it is only open to those who have not played in a fiddle contest before.
For more information, call 541-602-1224 or see https://www.facebook.com/Willamette-Valley-Fiddle-Contest-1454723251480701/.
