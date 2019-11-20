Wild Hog in the Woods will perform as part of the Benton Center Acoustic Showcase from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the student lounge at the center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis.
This quartet of multi-instrumentalists has entertained audiences with its singular blend of swing, rag, Tin Pan Alley and old-time music for more than 20 years. The lineup consists of Hershel Olmsted, who plays five-string banjo, guitar and musical saw, in addition to being billed as a "teller of tall tales"; songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Sid Beam; dobro, guitar and upright bass player John Simonds; and John Donoghue, whose instruments include mandolin, guitar, tenor guitar, banjo-uke, washboard, bodhran kick-drum, harmonica and kazoo.
Admission is free. For more information, contact the LBCC Benton Center at 541-917-4789.