Every member of DTW loves video games, especially for the music in them.
The mid-valley funk band has even occasionally played cover songs from games during its shows over the years.
But live performances of video game music are few, limited to rare orchestra concerts or on YouTube videos. So the group saw an opportunity to do more with the theme, says Justin Schepige, bassist and band leader.
"Hearing some of your favorite tunes from video games that you play now or when you were growing up come to life with real players on stage at a theater I think has base appeal to people," Schepige said.
DTW will share its passion for retro and modern game songs Saturday night with an all-ages concert dedicated to "The Music of Video Games" at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis.
Schepige, who produced the concert's music arrangements with the help of four others, said video game music isn't a stylistically defined genre. Audience members can expect to hear a mix of big band music, classical, funk, jazz, reggae and ska from the games highlighted in this performance.
In addition to Schepige on bass, other members from DTW set to perform are vocalist Freddy Perez; David Floratos, tenor saxophone; Keagan Wall; baritone saxophone; Gavin Milligan, trumpet; Ed Propst, trombone; Erik Crew, guitar; Bryson Skaar, keyboards, and drummers Kelsey Bleck and Ethan Wilson.
Schepige said additional musicians were needed to perform some of the game music. He recruited musicians from Eugene, Portland, and surrounding areas.
"We're going to have 18 people on stage for everything we need to cover, which is a lot for us even being a giant band," he said.
All in all, the concert will include a seven-piece horn section, two keyboardists, two drummers, two guitarists, one bassist, and a four-person choir. Several songs will also feature a lead vocalist.
"I'm very confident in the lineup. There are some really good players I was able to find by calling around," Schepige said.
Being a video game fan isn't a requirement either.
"You don't have to have ever played a video game to enjoy the quality of musical content," he said.
The first hurdle the band faced with the project was having too much music to fit into one show. They decided the set list must have the "can't miss" songs from big franchise games like "Castlevania," "Final Fantasy," "Halo," "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda."
Schepige believes many of the iconic video games helped solidify themselves in history through their memorable music.
"I don't think some of these games we remember so fondly now would be as prominent had they not had those couple of songs in the soundtrack," he said. "You're doing these really repetitive tasks, so the music added a new element to it."
Other music the band will play ranges into more unexpected and current game releases people may know, including "Cuphead," "Uncharted," and "Undertale."
"The game 'Cuphead' had a lot of great jazz in it, so we'll be doing some from that," Schepige said.
A few of the songs DTW will perform are considered "strict versions," meaning they will be played the way they are heard in the game.
"Some of them are reimagined versions, and we're kind of easing the song and doing a different style. But you very much will be able to recognize the song itself," he said.
Schepige played old console video games to find extra songs people would recognize from throughout the game, other than just the title themes. Music from several of the featured games they perform will showcase "a bunch of songs rolled into one."
"'Halo Suite' alone has six tunes in it," he said.
The plan for popular game series like "Super Mario Bros." was to combine its well-known theme music with songs from its sequels and spinoff versions to create a fresh sound, Schepige said.
"The diehard video game fan is going to recognize all of these little Easter eggs that we're putting in," he said. "(For) the average listener who isn't as fluent in video game music, it's going to sound cool either way."
Band members, some of whom have previous game soundtrack recording experience, are interested in creating more game music beyond the one-time show.
DTW's performance Saturday will be the first step in that direction, Schepige said.
"We're going to be able to show people what we've done, and that might be a way to continue doing some original material in the future," he said.