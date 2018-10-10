2 Towns Ciderhouse will hold its eighth annual Harvest Party from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13.
The event, to be held at the 2 Towns production facility in South Corvallis at 1749 SW Airport Ave., will feature craft ciders, food vendors, tours, and music.
Musicians scheduled to appear include La Rhonda Steele, DTW, Sol Seed and Far Out West. A marching band is scheduled to appear as well.
Admission is $10, and includes drink tickets and a reusable stainless steel mug.
The event will be held rain or shine, with tents and heaters on the site.
No minors will be admitted.
Profits from the event will benefit Trillium Family Services.
For more information, go to this website: https://bit.ly/2OOO8CA.