1979: The year that was in pop music

But the key to why this record was so good is the guys in the truck. Among the producers were Robert John "Mutt" Lange (space does not allow me to list his credits), Tim Friese-Greene (who played keyboards on and produced some great records with Talk Talk) and Bill Price (RIP, 2016), who engineered "London Calling" and "Sandinista!" for the Clash.

Epilogue

The 1980 Grammy Awards, which honored … music … released in 1979, gave out an award for best disco recording to Gloria Gaynor for “I Will Survive.” 1980 was the only year it was ever presented. That year the Grammys also added a "rock" category. I am not making this up. ... Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe still make interesting records, although Elvis and Joe Jackson roamed further afield than almost anyone in the new wave/punk field. Graham Parker, Madness and many of the other artists mentioned here are still active ... My kids were horrified when I quit my subscription to Rolling Stone. It was like giving up on my youth. The politics had turned nasty and I didn’t seem to know anything about the bands being reviewed. Had a major flirtation with the Strokes, but it, like the band, faded. That’s rock ‘n’ roll. Now, I listen to a lot of New Orleans music … the Neville Brothers (RIP Charles 2018 and Art 2019) and Doctor John (RIP 2019). And my classical heroes Mahler (RIP 1911) and Schubert (RIP 1828). If Mahler had lived in 1979 in, say, New York City … he definitely would have been into punk. No doubt.