Rebecca Lomnicky, a Corvallis native, and her band, The Fire, will perform a CD release concert 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at the First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. The concert is being presented by the Corvallis Folklore Society.
The Fire features Lomnicky, an international Scottish fiddle champion, multi-instrumentalist David Brewer of the Celtic band Molly's Revenge, and Adam Hendey on guitar and bouzouki. Hendey, the newest member of the band, spent the last year earning a Masters of Arts degree in guitar performance at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.
This summer marks the release of The Fire's new 14-track album, "Radiance." The collection of songs draws from a variety of Scottish fiddle manuscripts, bagpipe collections, and the pen of all three band members. CDs will be available for purchase at the concert.
Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. There is a discount of $2 for Corvallis Folklore Society members, people over 65 or under 13. Advance tickets are available at Grass Roots Books and Music and Troubadour Music Center in Corvallis and online at www.tickettomato.com/events/5612.
For more information about The Fire, see www.firescottishband.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.