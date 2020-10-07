The E: Credit first guest of "Maestro Moments"

A: I have a couple. “Show Boat” opening night was my first time on Broadway and to hear the audience when the curtain went up and react to what they were seeing – there was nothing like it. I do remember one night during “Show Boat” in New York when a huge storm hit, and our power and sound went out. In the pitch-black theater, we continued singing “Ol’ Man River” all the way through and it was unbelievable. Chills. My last two incredibly memorable moments were with “Porgy and Bess,” getting to meet Michelle Obama and Aretha Franklin. Michelle went out of her way to say hello to every single cast member. Aretha asked to take a picture with all of us and did her iconic mink drop mid-photo, it was amazing. Meeting those two women was like winning a Tony Award all over again.