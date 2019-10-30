The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, has three area rock 'n' roll bands lined up for a Halloween show, set to begin at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Corvallis-based progressive rock band That Coyote will be joined by a pair of Portland bands, Cambrian Explosion and The Radium Dial. The show includes live projections on the theater's big screen provided by VJ Haven.
The Whiteside has had a new dance floor installed for the occasion.
Tickets are $7 presale and $10 at the door. For more information, go to the website whitesidetheatre.org.