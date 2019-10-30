{{featured_button_text}}
That Coyote 01

That Coyote is set to perform Thursday night at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. 

The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, has three area rock 'n' roll bands lined up for a Halloween show, set to begin at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Corvallis-based progressive rock band That Coyote will be joined by a pair of Portland bands, Cambrian Explosion and The Radium Dial. The show includes live projections on the theater's big screen provided by VJ Haven.

The Whiteside has had a new dance floor installed for the occasion.

Tickets are $7 presale and $10 at the door. For more information, go to the website whitesidetheatre.org.

