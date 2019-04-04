The Tannahill Weavers have been performing traditional Scottish music for more than half a century, and two of its current members, Roy Gullane and Phil Smillie, have been in the band for all that time.
That adds up to a lot of time, not just on stage, not just in the recording studio, but in planes and automobiles and hotel rooms. What have the two men learned about performing and touring in all that time?
Gullane has the ready answer: "We know now when not to speak with each other," he said in a recent interview with The E.
The Tannahill Weavers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. (For details about the show, see the related story.)
The Whiteside show is part of a tour that will have the band performing 18 shows in a time span just shy of a month.
Being on stage and playing music "is the easy part of the day," Gullane said. "That's the fun part."
It's the hours between gigs — and the lengthy separation from home — that can be wearying, he said. In fact, that's usually the reason why a musician decides to quit the group (which, as you might imagine, has gone through some turnover over its half-century).
"It's not a life of glamour," he said. "It's a life of constantly being on the move."
But the Weavers continue on, both touring and performing, keeping the torch lit for traditional Scottish music.
In fact, that desire to play traditional music was the impetus for the group, which formed in the late 1960s and released its first album in 1976. The group was among the first to use the Great Highland Bagpipe in an ensemble setting.
"It used to be uncool to play traditional music," Gullane said. "Now it's very cool."
In fact, he said, it's not unusual these days for other musicians to cite the Tannahill Weavers as an inspiration.
"We'll take that with both hands," Gullane said.