Here's something to know about crocodiles, Kate Morrison says: "The funny thing is crocodiles only come together when there's something to do."
For real crocodiles, that activity usually involves eating.
For Morrison and her band, Kate and the Crocodiles, it involves recording and performing the band's genre-busting brand of music. The quartet is currently "kind of doing a tour," Morrison said, which includes dates in its home base of Portland, but includes stops in other far-flung locations like Walla Walla, Washington (where she lived for two decades) but also, Friday night, in Corvallis, at the Majestic Theatre. (See the sidebar story for details about the show.)
Joining Morrison, a classically trained lyric soprano, on stage will be horn player Gavin Bondy (perhaps best known as a member of Pink Martini, a group with which Morrison has performed), keyboardist Craig Bidondo and drummer Brent Follis.
Something else to know about this batch of Crocodiles is that Morrison at first intended the band to be a rotating series of musicians. That thought vanished as soon as she started working with Bondy, Bidondo and Follis. "I haven't wanted anyone else," she said in a phone interview this week with The E. "We just have a really great chemistry."
And, when you add Morrison's guitar into the mix, the Crocodiles have the chops to play just about anything, from original songs to selections that mix Schubert-style classical music with Led Zeppelin. "It sounds crazy, but it works," she said.
"The only thing we don't do is rap," she said. "I think I accidentally wrote a country song the other day, but we're not going to do that on stage."
Morrison said she didn't start singing until she was in junior high and joined the choir. "I loved it," she said. "Nobody knew I could sing. The first time I had a solo, my mom was floored, because she had no idea."
Her songwriting reached a new level when she started playing the guitar. "I knew what I wanted to say, but I didn't know how to articulate it just right," she said. But learning the guitar helped teach her how various musical ideas could work together in a song: "You have to learn the rules to break them," she said.
The result: "I had all these songs pop into my head."
Kate and the Crocodiles will perform many of those original tunes in concert Friday night, including the band's newest single, "Dear Alice." The band's press materials describe "Dear Alice" as sounding like "what would happen if 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' hired Jane Monheit to sing a Joni Mitchell lyric," which gives you an idea of how the band likes to shatter the boundaries between genres.
But the band also is likely to offer a handful of reworked cover tunes, such as the previously mentioned Schubert-Zeppelin mashup. It might decide to rip into a Lily Allen song, for example, or tackle something by Tom Waits.
And a sense of humor fits into the mix as well, Morrison said: "There's a lot of humor in the show. We're kind of dorks, I guess, or maybe I am, and they just go along with it."
Morrison seems a little reluctant to peer even five years into the future to chart out where the Crocodiles might be swimming next. Given how quickly the music business is changing, that reluctance is understandable. But she has a sense of how she wants her band to develop: "I hope that we're recording," she said, and that those sessions highlight original material — music that appeals to fans "who appreciate that we don't fit into a genre."