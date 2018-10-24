Marlan Carlson, the musical director of the OSU-Corvallis Symphony, has long bragged about the talent of the student musicians who play in the orchestra.
Now, he's invited those students to take a shot at auditioning for a solo spot in the orchestra's February concert — and is inviting the public to come and take a closer look at them.
The public auditions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at The LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus. There is no cost to attend. Attendees will be given ballots so they can list their favorite performers, Carlson said, and the public vote will be taken into account with the assessment of the panel of judges assembled for the event.
Four or five of the students will earn a chance to perform at the orchestra's Feb. 24 "Stars of the Orchestra" concert
This sort of public audition isn't necessarily unusual in the music world, Carlson said, but this is the first time the Corvallis orchestra has tried anything like this. "We don't know how this is going to work out," he said.
But the experiment already has cleared at least one hurdle: In all, more than a dozen students have signed up to take a shot at the audition. "It could have been a real flop if we only had two students sign up," Carlson said. "We could have come out with real egg on our faces." (For a list of the students who plan to audition, see the related story.)
Carlson said audience members likely will face some tough choices as they fill out their ballots, and will have to ask themselves some difficult questions: For example, how do you compare performances by people playing different instruments?
For the student musicians, Carlson said the auditions offer an opportunity to step into the spotlight. "This is a way of rewarding those who are committed to the orchestra," he said.