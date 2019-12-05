According to Corvallis-OSU Symphony Director Marlan Carlson, this year's holiday concert, with its famously balanced mix of tradition and surprises, is guaranteed to make all spirits bright.
Steven Zielke, Oregon State University's director of choral studies, opens the program with Franz Joseph Haydn's Mass in D Minor, Hob. XXII/11 "Lord Nelson," featuring the OSU Chamber Choir. Written in 1798, it's widely considered to be Haydn's finest work. Carlson calls it "upbeat and festive in and of itself."
Carlson will then lead the Corvallis-OSU Symphony through Ernest Bloch's three-movement "Baal Shem" for violin and orchestra, featuring student soloist Bettine Rehr-Zimmerman.
The piece is named in honor of Rabbi Israel ben Eliezer, who founded the Hassidic movement in the 18th century. The Geneva-born Bloch wrote it in 1923, three years after being named the first musical director of the Cleveland Institute of Music. Bloch, of course, has an Oregon connection, spending the last two decades of his life in Newport, where his house still stands, overlooking Agate Beach.
The evening's first half concludes with Arturo Márquez's "Danzon No. 2," which the Mexico-born composer has described as "a very personal way of paying my respects and expressing my emotions toward a truly popular music." Although not considered a holiday piece, Carlson said it fit the program's tone. "It's festive," he said, "something we feel represents our community of different faiths and ethnicities."
Following intermission, the orchestra will be joined by the OSU Meistersingers, directed by Russ Christensen; OSU's Bella Voce, directed by Sandra Babb; and the combined OSU choirs in a collection of "holiday themed bon-bons" and the holiday sing-along, always an audience favorite.
This year's highlight might very well be a tweak to the usual concert closer: the Hallelujah Chorus from George Frideric Handel's "The Messiah," which receives an even more uplifting update in the form of a gospel interpretation backed by a student rock combo.
"It's another way of reaching out to different styles and musical tastes," Carlson said. "It'll definitely be different than what people are used to. We're really excited about this program. We have an excellent formula, but this year we decided we should do something different. So we are."