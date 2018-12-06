And now, the words that fans of The Svens wait a year to hear: "Drake, Missouri, small town eight days off the Oregon Trail."
Those are the words that go along with the annual Christmas show staged by the Corvallis surf-punk-cowboy poetry band. The show marks its 10th anniversary Saturday at 8 p.m. at Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.
The $5 cover buys you a raffle ticket for one of the gifts the band will hand out during the show.
Morre said he's not planning any dramatic changes in this year's show to mark the 10th anniversary — although he did drop in intriguing hints about a special raffle surprise this year.
But the basic structure of the show will remain the same. Morre likened the show to an old-time radio drama — that is, if an old-time radio drama was frequently punctuated by rock 'n' roll songs.
Morre said the story starts when the members of a Dust Bowl family are forced to sell their land. "It just gets worse from there," he said.
The outlines of the story haven't changed much over the years, but Morre said the song list is in a constant state of flux. But the idea is that each song, in some way, "touches on what's going on in the story" at that point.
"The show goes on," Morre said. "The prizes keep coming."
And, after the story is over, "We'll bring someone up out of the audience to sing 'Santa Baby,' whether they like it or not."