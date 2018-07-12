Paige Mac, a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Cape Town, South Africa, will perform two concerts on Friday, July 13, and Saturday, July 14, at Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. Both shows begin at 7 p.m.
Mac has released two studio EPs, "A Moment's Nostalgia" and "Let the Right Ones In."
Tickets are $20 for camping and concert on Friday, $10 concert only Friday and Saturday. Children under 8 will be admitted free. Advance tickets are available online: www.harrisbridgevineyard.com.
