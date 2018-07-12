Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Paige Mac

Paige Mac, a singer-songwriter from Cape Town, will perform July 13 and 14 at Harris Bridge Vineyard in Philomath. 

 Photo by Declan Mudie Fitzgerald

Paige Mac, a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Cape Town, South Africa, will perform two concerts on Friday, July 13, and Saturday, July 14, at Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. Both shows begin at 7 p.m.

Mac has released two studio EPs, "A Moment's Nostalgia" and "Let the Right Ones In."

Tickets are $20 for camping and concert on Friday, $10 concert only Friday and Saturday. Children under 8 will be admitted free. Advance tickets are available online: www.harrisbridgevineyard.com.

