Singer-songwriter Bill Staines will perform in Corvallis at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the Martha Room at the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.
The concert is sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society.
Staines, a folk music veteran with more than 45 years of experience, still tours regularly, performing more than 175 shows a year.
He's released 26 albums and has written more than 300 songs, many of which have been recorded by artists such as Peter, Paul & Mary, Makem and Clancy, Nanci Griffith, Glen Yarborough, Celtic Thunder, and Jerry Jeff Walker.
Songs like “All God’s Critters,” “Roseville Fair,” “Child of Mine,” and “River” have become folk classics.
A Staines concert always offers plenty of opportunities for audience members to sing along and a good dose of his humorous tales of life on the road.
The Associated Press called Staines "one of the best songwriters in folk music today, penning lyrics that evoke a sense of place and a generous spirit to go along with his pretty melodies.”
Mike and Carleen McCornack will open the show.
Tickets are $20 at Grass Roots Books and Music or tickettomato.com. There is a $2 discount for Corvallis Folklore Society members, seniors and children.