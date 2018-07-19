The Irish folk band Runa will kick off the 2018-19 Whiteside Celtic Series, sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society, at 7 p.m. today, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
The band's name means "mystery" or "secret lore." The band, which began in 2008, is pushing the boundaries of Irish folk music into Americana and roots-music genres. The five-piece group interweaves the haunting melodies and exuberant tunes of Ireland and Scotland with the lush harmonies and rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco, and blues.
Runa has been honored internationally, winning Top Group and Top Traditional Group in the Irish Music Awards and four Independent Music Awards, including Best Live Album, Best World/Traditional Song and Best Bluegrass Song.
Tickets are $25 reserve, $20 general admission. Advance tickets are available at Grass Roots Books and Music and Corvallis Brewing Supply or online at: https://runa.brownpapertickets.com/.
