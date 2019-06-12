The Alphabeticians, one of Portland’s favorite musical duos for families, will be in Corvallis at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Their original, upbeat, songs feature animals, games, science, reading, and other fun topics for young children.
The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s summer reading program is open to all ages, from birth to adults. Participate by picking up summer reading materials at your local library branch. For more information, and an overview of events, visit the library online at www.cbcpubliclibrary.net/summeratyourlibrary