Roy Zimmerman

Political satirist Roy Zimmerman will perform his original concert "ReZist!" Friday night in the Wesley Hall of the First United Methodist Church in Corvallis. 

 Photo by DC Anderson

In a benefit for the Benton County Democrats, Roy Zimmerman, a political satirist singer-songwriter, will return to Corvallis to perform "ReZist!" his 90-minute, original concert.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Friday, July 13, in the Wesley Hall (upstairs) of the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The show is not sponsored by the church. 

What can one person do about racism, gun violence, climate change, income inequality, bigotry, ignorance, war and greed? “Write funny songs,” says Zimmerman, in a press release from the Corvallis Folklore Society.

Zimmerman's songs have been heard on HBO and Showtime, and he’s shared stages with Bill Maher, George Carlin, Robin Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, John Oliver, and more.

Tickets are $20-$30 on a sliding scale in advance or at the door. Advance tickets are available online at tickettomato.com or at Grass Roots Books and Music in Corvallis.

For information on Roy Zimmerman, see www.royzimmerman.com.

