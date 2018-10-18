The Plaehn-Hino Band will perform from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, as part of the LBCC Benton Center Acoustic Showcase in the student lounge, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis.
Dave Plaehn and Jeff Hino have been performing their blend of acoustic and electric blues, folk, and original material since 1990. Their sound is centered on the duo of blues harp and slide guitar.
The Benton Center Acoustic Showcase is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the LBCC Benton Center at 541-757-8944.