The Oregon State University Wind Symphony will present its fall term performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 in the Austin Auditorium at The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the OSU campus in Corvallis.
The program, directed by Olin Hannum, includes: Kenneth Heckseth’s “Masque;” Pacific Northwest-based composer Robert Hutchinson’s “Slow Voyage Through the Night;” “Firefly” by Ryan George; Alfred Reed’s “The Hounds of Spring;” “Truax Field,” a march written by former OSU director of bands Ted Mesang; and a selection from Frank Ticheli’s Second Symphony for band.
Hannum, who also serves as director of athletics bands at OSU, joined the program in fall 2016 and is only the seventh director in history of the OSU Marching Band.
Tickets are $5 in advance, or $10 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth will be admitted free. Corvallis Arts for All discounts apply. Advance tickets may be purchased online at: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sacevents. To request accommodations relating to a disability, call 541-737-4671.