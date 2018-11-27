The Oregon State University Wind Ensemble will present “The River of Time” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, in the Austin Auditorium at The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th Street, Corvallis.
Chris Chapman will direct the program. “A Concerto of Colors,” a five-movement guitar concerto by Stephen Goss, opens the program. OSU guitar instructor Cameron O’Connor will perform as soloist.
Each of the contrasting movements depicts a facet of the landscape of the American Southwest.
OSU graduate music education student Jennifer Coleman will conduct “Sanctuary” by Frank Ticheli.
Emmanuel Sejourne’s Concerto for Marimba and Wind Orchestra follows, featuring marimba soloist Jade Hails, an OSU alumnus who graduated in June with a degree in percussion performance. The concerto mixes jazz and romanticism.
David Maslanka’s Symphony No. 10, “The River of Time,” comprises the second half of the concert. The composer died while composing the work and it was completed by his son, Matthew Maslanka.
At the time of David Maslanka’s death, only the first movement was fully completed along with half of the second. The remainder of the second movement and entire fourth movement were sketched out. Only the opening of the third movement was sketched, and the rest remained in fragments.
Drawing upon his long experience with his father’s music, Matthew Maslanka worked through the sketches to complete the symphony.
The symphony closes with a final chorale statement, with the pianist singing the tenor line in an untrained voice. Each morning, David Maslanka would play one chorale from J.S. Bach’s 371 Chorales. Matthew Maslanka chose to end the piece with it as a final tribute to his father.
Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth will be admitted free. The show is a BANDpass eligible concert. Corvallis Arts for All discounts apply. Advance tickets may be purchased online at: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sacevents. To request accommodations relating to a disability, call 541-737-4671.