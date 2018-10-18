The Oregon State University Wind Ensemble presents “The Four H’s” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the Austin Auditorium at The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Corvallis.
The program, directed by Chris Chapman, features four major traditional and modern wind band works from composers with surnames beginning with “H.”
First is Gustav Holst’s 1911 Second Suite in F. Next is “Shakespeare Pictures” by Nigel Hess, which compiles excerpts from the former Royal Shakespeare Company musical director and house composer’s music for the plays “Much Ado About Nothing,” “A Winter’s Tale” and “The Entry to the Senate.”
The show also includes “Nebula” by the Hollywood-based Japanese composer Wataru Hokoyama and Paul Hindemith’s 20-minute Symphony in B-flat.
General admission tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth will be admitted free. Corvallis Arts For All discounts apply. Advance tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/2Li2QfB.